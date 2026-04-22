Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman Display Affection at Mexico Beach Wedding

Model Kaia Gerber and actor Lewis Pullman were spotted enjoying a romantic family wedding in Mexico, marking the latest chapter in their year-long relationship.

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend, actor Lewis Pullman , were recently captured in a series of intimate moments while attending a picturesque family beachside wedding in Mexico this past weekend. The 24-year-old model and the 33-year-old actor, who have been dating for over a year, appeared deeply in love as they mingled with wedding guests and enjoyed the romantic atmosphere of the coastal celebration.

Witnesses observed the pair sharing several affectionate gestures, including a notable moment where Pullman tenderly kissed Gerber's neck while she held him close, showcasing the strength of their ongoing connection. Gerber, the daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, radiated elegance in a flowing, vibrantly printed dress. She styled her brunette hair in a chic, straight look and complemented her attire with gold hoop earrings. Her partner, the son of veteran actor Bill Pullman, maintained a sophisticated yet relaxed appearance, opting for a light linen button-down shirt paired with classic cream-colored trousers. The weekend wedding festivities were just one highlight of their trip, as the couple had been seen enjoying the sun and sand earlier in the week. Their chemistry was evident during a beach excursion where they were photographed walking hand-in-hand and wading into the ocean. The couple has been increasingly integrated into each other's families, with Gerber spending quality time with Pullman’s mother, Tamara Hurwitz, and the actor supporting Gerber during her theatrical performances at the Matrix Theater in Los Angeles. Their relationship, which began in late 2024, has been characterized by its low-pressure nature and a desire for privacy. Sources close to the couple have frequently noted that they appreciate the understated, grounded dynamic of their partnership. Before this relationship, both Gerber and Pullman were in high-profile romances that garnered significant media attention; Gerber previously dated actors Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, and comedian Pete Davidson, while Pullman was in a long-term relationship with Rainey Qualley. Despite their public profiles, the duo has managed to build a stable bond by frequenting quiet spots in Los Angeles and maintaining a relatively discreet lifestyle. As they continue to support each other's careers and social commitments, it is clear that their shared interests and compatible personalities have solidified their position as a genuine Hollywood power couple. Their ability to balance the demands of the entertainment industry while prioritizing their private life suggests a maturity that many observers believe points toward a lasting future together. From the red carpet to quiet family gatherings, Gerber and Pullman seem to have found a rare equilibrium that keeps them anchored amidst the pressures of fame





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