Kaia Gerber and Lewis Pullman Share Romantic Moments at Mexico Beach Wedding

Model Kaia Gerber and actor Lewis Pullman were spotted enjoying an affectionate display at a family wedding in Mexico, cementing their status as one of Hollywood’s most stable new couples.

Model Kaia Gerber and actor Lewis Pullman were captured in a series of intimate moments while attending a picturesque family beachside wedding in Mexico this past weekend. The couple, who have been dating for over a year, appeared deeply connected as they mingled with guests, shared refreshing drinks, and embraced the romantic atmosphere of the coastal celebration. Gerber, the daughter of iconic supermodel Cindy Crawford, radiated elegance in a flowing, vibrantly patterned dress.

She kept her look sophisticated yet relaxed, styling her dark hair in a sleek, straight fashion and complementing her ensemble with classic gold hoop earrings. Beside her, Lewis Pullman—son of veteran actor Bill Pullman—exuded effortless charm in a light linen button-down shirt paired with cream trousers, perfectly matching the breezy, upscale beach aesthetic. The public display of affection, which included Pullman tenderly kissing Gerber’s neck as she wrapped her arms around him, highlights the strength of a bond that has continued to flourish since their relationship first surfaced in early 2025. This Mexican getaway serves as the latest chapter in their whirlwind romance, coming just days after the pair was photographed enjoying a sun-soaked beach day where they showcased their fit physiques. Their chemistry is further solidified by the fact that they have already begun integrating their lives with their respective families. In recent months, Gerber has been seen bonding with Pullman’s mother, Tamara Hurwitz, and the actor’s parents have been spotted supporting Gerber during her theatrical performances in Los Angeles. This level of family involvement has led many observers to suggest that the couple is building a serious and lasting foundation, significantly differing from the high-profile, short-lived romances often seen in Hollywood. Since their initial meeting, which occurred through mutual friend circles in Los Angeles, the pair has made a concerted effort to maintain a sense of normalcy despite their celebrity status. Sources close to the couple have noted that Gerber is particularly drawn to the low-pressure nature of their relationship and appreciates that Pullman is a grounded, low-key individual. During the early stages of their courtship, the couple successfully avoided intense media scrutiny by frequenting lesser-known spots and utilizing subtle disguises, such as hats, to enjoy their time together in private. Their journey toward this steady, supportive partnership follows previous high-profile relationships for both stars; Gerber was formerly linked to actors Austin Butler, Jacob Elordi, and comedian Pete Davidson, while Pullman previously dated Rainey Qualley. Today, however, they seem fully focused on each other, moving through life with a shared appreciation for privacy, mutual support, and the same tight-knit social circles that originally brought them together





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