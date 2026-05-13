Kaia Gerber Flaunts Her Tummy in Black Crop Top at Disney Upfront

Kaia Gerber, the DNA Model, attended the 2026 Disney Upfront event in New York City and showcased her fashion sense in a black long-sleeve crop-top, pencil skirt, and peep-toe cha-cha heels. She also wore lip gloss and fully contoured her complexion.

Kaia Gerber glammed up to promote her upcoming FX series The Shards at the 2026 Disney Upfront , which was held Tuesday at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City .

The 24-year-old DNA Model flaunted her taut tummy in a black long-sleeve crop-top, which accented her cleavage as well. She paraded her slim 5ft 9in figure in a matching pencil skirt and peep-toe cha-cha heels selected by stylist Siena Montesano Gones. The Los Cabo-bronzed beauty fully contoured her complexion and wore lip gloss, but her middle-parted brunette mane looked a bit limp





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Entertainment Kaia Gerber DNA Model The Shards FX Series Disney Upfront Jacob Javits Center New York City Black Long-Sleeve Crop-Top Matching Pencil Skirt Peep-Toe Cha-Cha Heels Stylist Siena Montesano Gones Los Cabo-Bronzed Beauty Fully Contoured Her Complexion Lip Gloss Middle-Parted Brunette Mane The Shards - Premiering This August Evan Rachel Wood Wes Bentley Hayes Warner Graham Campbell Daniel Dale FX's American Horror Story: Double Feature American Horror Stories 2021 Overcompensating Actress Boyfriend Lewis Pullman James Morosini Bulls Erotic Thriller Hedonistic Island Resort Married Couple Ava And Marco Oscar Nominee Austin Butler Oscar Nominee Jacob Elordi Saturday Night Live Alum Pete Davidson Palm Royale David Lowery Psychological Thriller Mother Mary $3 Million $20 Million Opening April 17

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