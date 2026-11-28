Kaia Gerber is spotted hugging Iris Law outside a Los Angeles gym, marking her first public appearance since the tragic death of her brother Presley Gerber in September.

Kaia Gerber was photographed embracing Iris Law outside a Los Angeles fitness center on Friday, a tender moment capturing the star as she navigates a period of profound personal grief. The 25-year-old model has been mourning the loss of her older brother, Presley Gerber, who tragically passed away in September following a suspected overdose at a Santa Monica rehabilitation facility.

Gerber And Law Share Quiet Support Outside Gym

The 25-year-old star wore a simple black cropped top and black leggings, completing the outfit with white sneakers while her long brunette locks flowed naturally past her shoulders. She accessorized with black shades and had black headphones draped around her neck as she prepared to enter the facility. Gerber hugged the daughter of British actor Jude Law, Iris Law, as they headed into the center together, offering a glimpse of comfort during a difficult time.

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This outing marks a significant step in Gerber's public return following the holidays, occurring just one day after she spent her first Thanksgiving without her late sibling. The image captures a rare moment of normalcy and sisterly affection between two young women in the spotlight, highlighting the support systems that remain vital during periods of intense loss.

Family Grief Follows Presley Gerber's Death In September

Presley Gerber, the son of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, died on September 20 at the rehab facility Resolutions Living in Santa Monica. He had checked into the facility the night before, September 19, and subsequently went into cardiac arrest, later succumbing to a suspected overdose. His remains were cremated at the Rose Family Funeral Home shortly after his passing, with a final determination of substances involved pending the Medical Examiner's toxicology report.

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The family broke their silence on the shocking passing nearly one month later, on October 18, when Crawford shared a joint statement on Instagram expressing that they were beyond heartbroken. The statement honored Presley as a sweet, beautiful soul who had shown up in the world with kindness and vulnerability, thanking the public for their outpouring of love and support for their family and even strangers who felt their pain.

Gerber And Crawford Share Emotional Tributes To Late Son

On October 18, Gerber also paid tribute to her older brother by sharing home video footage of them as children along with an open letter on social media. She wrote, 'prez, i don't have the words... how naive of me to believe that language could transcend grief,' admitting that she had no answers despite reading all the books on the subject. She described the magnitude of losing him as overwhelming, stating she was literally down on her knees and that her love for him had nowhere obvious to go.

Crawford and Rande Gerber were seen looking somber on Thursday as they hiked together, also marking their first holiday without their son. Presley had been open in recent years about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction, revealing in November 2025 that he took a step back from social media to take care of his mental health. He later started sharing 'Mental Health Mondays' videos on Instagram, demonstrating his commitment to addressing these issues before his death.

Presley Gerber's Legacy And Ongoing Medical Investigation

Presley Gerber's Hollywood Hills home was listed on the market earlier this month, two months after his tragic death, signaling the beginning of administrative and personal transitions for the family. While the immediate circumstances of his death involved cardiac arrest at the rehab facility, the full details regarding any substances involved will only be revealed upon the release of the official Medical Examiner's toxicology report.

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The public continues to follow the Gerber family closely as they navigate life after the loss of their beloved son and brother. The recent sighting of Kaia Gerber with Iris Law underscores the ongoing support network surrounding the family, even as they deal with the administrative and emotional aftermath of Presley's passing, including the listing of his property and the anticipation of final medical results.