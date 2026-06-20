Kaia Gerber Takes on Creative Partner Role with Uni Body Care

Supermodel Kaia Gerber partners with Uni as Creative Partner in Residence, launching a new body care campaign and expanding the brand's U.S. presence.

Kaia Gerber has stepped into a new spotlight as she teams up with the ocean‑powered body care brand Uni to become its first Creative Partner in Residence.

The 24‑year‑old supermodel, known for her fashion‑forward edge and flawless runway presence, recently posed in a crisp white lingerie set on a bed, showcasing a slim and toned physique that highlighted her burgeoning modeling career and her bold fashion sense. In a striking image, Gerber sported a subtle gold ring belly piercing that added a touch of contemporary edge to the look, further cementing her reputation as a trendsetter who merges beauty with personal style.

The partnership, unveiled through a press release and a social media announcement from Uni, extends beyond a simple brand ambassadorship. In a newly crafted role, Gerber will collaborate closely with the company's creative team across content creation, product innovation, marketing campaigns, and overall brand direction.

Uni's leadership explained that her daily interaction with the brand's 24‑Hour Body Serum sparked a genuine love for the products, inspiring a deeper collaboration that is expected to influence the next wave of product lines and promotional material. The brand's focus on clean, sustainable ingredients and luxurious textures aligns with Gerber's own ethos of authenticity and empowerment, making the union a natural fit.

Uni, founded by Alexandra Keating, has positioned itself as a luxury, skin‑first body care company that blends Australian roots with Los Angeles wellness culture. The brand is set to roll out its U.S. presence nationwide, with a debut at Ulta Beauty with over 1,600 stores opening their doors on July 12. Its flagship products-including the 24‑Hour Body Serum, Plush Marine Shower Oil, and Golden Microalgae Body Oil-are packaged in sleek, all‑aluminum vessels designed by renowned designer Marc Altan.

Beyond retail, Uni is making significant digital pushes, having launched a comprehensive campaign on June 18 across its WeAreUni platform and social channels. Uni's launch campaign, shot by photographer Theo Wenner, captures Gerber in a series of high‑impact visuals that emphasize nourishment and ritual. The images illustrate the brand's promise of sensorial luxury: textures and fragrances that transform daily grooming into a mindful experience.

The collaboration has garnered attention not only from followers of Gerber's design but also from beauty influencers who appreciate the brand's commitment to sustainability and efficacy. For Gerber's part, the partnership offers a platform to expand beyond runway and editorial work, allowing her to influence a new audience in the wellness space. Overall, the partnership marks a pivotal moment for both parties.

Gerber's emerging influence as a fashion icon and her relatable personality add star power that can translate into increased consumer engagement for Uni. Conversely, the brand's ambition to become a staple in U.S. beauty aisles positions Gerber closer to a lifestyle brand partnership that fits her evolving interests.

As the company begins its nationwide rollout, the collaboration promises to combine cutting‑edge design with functional skincare, offering consumers a fresh and luxurious body care experience through the lens of a modern fashion icon.





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