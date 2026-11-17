Kaiser Chiefs headline Rock N Roll Circus 2027 at Don Valley Bowl in Sheffield on August 27 alongside Supergrass and The Enemy. Gates open at 2pm.

Kaiser Chiefs are set to headline Rock N Roll Circus, the major four-day music event taking place at Don Valley Bowl starting Thursday August 26. The Leeds-based band will perform at the Sheffield venue on Friday 27 August, anchoring a massive supporting lineup that includes Supergrass, The Enemy, The Molotovs, and The Subways. This announcement confirms one of the biggest acts in British indie rock for the 2027 edition of the festival, which continues to build momentum following the recent confirmation of Courteeners as Saturday's headliners.

Kaiser Chiefs Join Star-Studded Friday Lineup

Friday 27 August will feature a day of live music bringing together established legends and emerging talent at the Don Valley Bowl venue. Rock N Roll Circus organizers have unveiled a huge supporting lineup for this date, featuring Supergrass, The Enemy, The Molotovs, and The Subways alongside the headlining act. The inclusion of these four major bands ensures that Friday's bill will be packed with high-energy performances and singalong anthems for festivalgoers attending the Sheffield 2027 event.

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The festival director, Ali O'Reilly, expressed delight at welcoming Kaiser Chiefs to Sheffield and highlighted the depth of talent joining them on the main stage. O'Reilly noted that having Kaiser Chiefs, Supergrass, The Enemy, The Molotovs, and The Subways all on the same bill creates a fantastic day of live music. The director emphasized that the excitement extends beyond the headliners to the emerging artists and Sheffield talent included in the broader program.

Early Gates and Extended Festival Hours for 2027

In a significant change for attendees, organizers have confirmed that gates will open at 2pm for the 2027 festival. This is two hours earlier than in previous years, giving festivalgoers even more time to enjoy the action before the headliners take the stage. The extended opening hours mean more live music, more circus performances, and even more entertainment throughout the day as the event continues to expand its unique combination of festival atmosphere and spectacular live shows.

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The decision to open the gates early reflects the ambition of the organizers to make Rock N Roll Circus 2027 one of the festival's biggest editions yet. With twelve artists already confirmed for Friday alone, the early gate opening supports the packed program that celebrates established acts and some of the most exciting new names on the live music circuit. This move is designed to enhance the overall experience for fans visiting the Don Valley Bowl for the fifth Sheffield edition of the festival.

Supporting Acts and Rising Indie Stars Take Stage

The Friday bill also features Britpop favorites Supergrass and Coventry indie rockers The Enemy, whose anthems helped define a generation of British indie music in the 00s. They are joined by The Molotovs, known for their explosive mod-inspired live shows, and The Subways, the band behind indie favorites including Rock and Roll Queen. These acts form a formidable lineup that complements the headlining performance by the Yorkshire band led by charismatic frontman Ricky Wilson.

Sheffield's own Rosadocs are among a host of rising artists confirmed for the event, showcasing the next wave of live talent alongside other emerging performers. The supporting roster also includes Harriet Rose, Cruz, Venus Grrrls, Danny Griffiths, Leazes, and The Seamonsters. This diverse array of artists is designed to champion emerging acts and create opportunities for local artists, reinforcing the festival's reputation for bringing major names to Sheffield while highlighting new talent.

Pre-Sale Tickets and Future Lineup Announcements

Kaiser Chiefs, whose catalogue includes hits such as I Predict A Riot, Ruby, Oh My God, and Everyday I Love You Less and Less, have been one of Britain's best-loved live bands for more than two decades. Ricky Wilson is also set to enter the jungle for ITV's I Am A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, adding to the band's current cultural presence. The band's high-energy performances and huge singalong anthems have made them a staple of the UK music scene, making their appearance at Rock N Roll Circus a major draw for fans.

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Further line-up announcements are expected soon as details about the festival's 2027 program continue to take shape. Pre-sale tickets are available from 10am on Thursday November 19, providing early access for dedicated fans. Tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 20, ensuring that music lovers can secure their spots for the event. The festival returns to Don Valley Bowl for its fifth Sheffield edition in 2027, continuing its commitment to bringing major live music acts to the city.