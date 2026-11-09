KAIST and Georgia Tech Membrane Reduces Crude Oil Refining Energy By 31.6 Percent

Scientists from KAIST and Georgia Tech developed a low-cost polymer membrane for crude oil separation. The technology cuts refining energy by 31.6 percent and emissions by 37.6 percent through room-temperature filtration.

Researchers from the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology and the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a novel polymer membrane capable of separating crude oil at room temperature. This breakthrough challenges the conventional reliance on high-temperature heating processes in oil refining by utilizing a simple, inexpensive filtration mechanism that drastically reduces energy consumption.

Membrane Technology Achieves Major Energy Savings

Process simulations conducted for the study indicate that integrating this membrane technology into existing refining operations could reduce energy consumption by 31.6 percent. The potential environmental benefits are equally significant, with projected carbon dioxide emissions dropping by 37.6 percent. Additionally, the technology offers a substantial economic advantage by lowering operating costs by 36 percent.

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The membrane also delivers a 23 times higher crude oil permeation rate compared to previous state-of-the-art technologies. This efficiency allows the system to maintain stable performance for 28 consecutive days. The high permeation rate addresses one of the primary historical challenges in membrane systems, which often suffered from low productivities that prevented widespread industrial adoption.

Porous Structure Creates Spontaneous Separation Channels

The research team, consisting of Dr. Jihoon Choi and Dr. Hyeokjun Seo from KAIST alongside colleagues from the Georgia Institute of Technology, utilized a radically different approach than previous attempts. Instead of coating a selective layer onto the membrane surface, they passed crude oil directly through a bare porous polyacrylonitrile membrane. This material is chemically stable and commonly used as a support material in industrial applications.

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As crude oil passed through the bare membrane, heavy hydrocarbons selectively adhered to the pore walls, effectively clogging the filter. This accumulation of heavy molecules gradually narrowed the pores, creating separation channels smaller than 2 nanometers. This spontaneous pore-constriction phenomenon allows for the efficient separation of oil fractions without the need for specialized coatings or complex manufacturing processes.

Refineries Can Adopt Retrofit Technology Easily

Commercial implementation of this technology does not require massive capital investments or complete overhauls of existing infrastructure. Refineries can integrate the system by adding a modular filtration unit that serves as a pretreatment step before conventional distillation. This retrofit capability allows facilities to avoid heating crude oil above 350 degrees Celsius at the beginning of the process.

The membrane effectively separates fractions without the intense energy demands of initial distillation. While the clogged filter mechanism cannot replace the entire distillation process, it significantly reduces the thermal load on subsequent stages. This early-stage separation helps minimize the overall energy intensity and carbon footprint of the refining operation.

Future Applications Extend Beyond Petroleum Refining

Beyond petroleum processing, the scientists aim to apply this technology to other chemical separation processes. Potential applications include the petrochemicals industry and waste plastics recycling sectors. Dr. Choi and Dr. Seo stated that their goal is to precisely control the spontaneous pore-constriction phenomenon to develop a membrane platform applicable to the entire refining process.

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The research team also intends to expand the technology to support broader sustainability goals. Specific future applications include biofuel purification and other sustainable chemical processes that contribute to carbon neutrality. This development follows similar innovations, such as a 2023 MIT study on oil separation membranes that utilized modified water desalination polymers to resist swelling.