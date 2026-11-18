Kalshi halts trading on Donald Trump's remarks following a CFTC order. Gabriel Perez is fined $65,000 for insider trading. The move follows political shifts and conflicts of interest involving Donald Trump Jr.

Kalshi is banning all bets on Donald Trump's statements after federal regulators demanded a halt to trading on the President's remarks. The news comes months after former White House teleprompter operator Gabriel Perez was fined and ordered to hand over profits from using his knowledge to win big. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission ( CFTC) - which instituted the fines and a three-year ban against Perez - ordered Kalshi to temporarily pause trading on such statements that could face manipulation.

CFTC Enforcement Against Gabriel Perez

The ex-White House teleprompter operator accused of using his insider knowledge to bet on Donald Trump's speeches has been ordered to turn over more than $100,000 in profits and pay a $65,000 fine. Perez also faces a three-year trading ban following the agreement with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) announced Friday. He was placed on unpaid leave from his job at the White House after reports emerged that he used his position to make bets on Kalshi about what the president would say.

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The commission found that Perez made $107,500 on prediction markets by betting on words and phrases that would appear in Trump's speeches between December 2025 and February 2026. The regulatory body determined that Perez had access to presidential speeches prior to their delivery and misappropriated that information in breach of his duty of trust and confidence. The civil penalty of $65,000 was reduced due to Perez's exemplary cooperation with the investigation.

Stakeholder Positions and Corporate Conflict

Donald Trump Jr had served as an advisor to Kalshi but parted ways in a mutual business decision between the two parties earlier this month. This separation followed a decision by Trump Jr.'s investment firm, 1789 Capital, to increase its investment in Kalshi's biggest competitor Polymarket. 1789 Capital increased its investment in Polymarket this past August, as part of Polymarket's latest fundraising round. It was this investment that started the conversation about ending Trump Jr.'s advisory role with Kalshi.

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'We have mutually agreed to end Don´s advisory role after his firm´s significant investment in a competitor this past summer,' said Dani Lever, a spokesperson for Kalshi. 'We are grateful for his contributions in helping us market Kalshi to more customers.' The president's eldest son became a paid strategic adviser for Kalshi shortly after President Trump was sworn into office for his second term in January 2025 and has been an investor in Polymarket since August 2025. Both companies have seen their popularity and use jump significantly in the past two years.

Political Context and Market Impact

While Kalshi is banning betting on Donald Trump's statements, the company will keep allowing some political bets to remain in play. The company has a market up for a speech by JD Vance on Wednesday and is also allowing people to speculate on when certain cabinet members might be fired. This strategic decision by Kalshi comes two weeks after Democrats were able to take control of both the House and Senate in the midterm elections. Democrats have stated they plan to investigate the Trump family's investments, including their business relationships with both prediction markets.

Elizabeth Warren, who will lead the Senate Banking Committee in the new Congress, slammed the Perez incident and called it a wake up call to bring stronger rules against this sort of betting. The announcement by Kalshi occurs amid heightened political scrutiny. Both companies have adamantly denied that the financial relationship between Polymarket, Kalshi and the Trumps played any role in how the industry has been regulated under this administration. Despite regulatory challenges, the CFTC has backed the industry's efforts to expand their products nationwide, including allowing their customers to trade sports-related contracts.