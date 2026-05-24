Kambo use linked to first Briton death

The wellbeing coach and a first-time user of Kambo have died after taking the traditional Amazonian drug, which can cause serious health issues. The drug is not a licensed medicine in the UK and has not been evaluated by regulatory authorities. It poses a risk to public health and safety, and its administration is not regulated.

A man has died after trying a trendy 'detox' using a drug made from poisonous Amazonian tree frog skin just days before his birthday. Kristian Trend, 40, is believed to be the first Briton to die after using Kambo - a drug which is a secretion of an amphibian traditionally used by indigenous Amazon tribes.

It is used in 'purging' and fertility ceremonies, however it is poisonous and can lead to tachycardia, hypotension, nausea, vomiting and sometimes bowel movements. In more serious cases, Kambo can lead to fatalities, with the drug having been associated with 'sudden death'. Mr Trend is reported to have collapsed last month during a 'cleansing' ceremony in Leicester, during which he took Kambo.

Police responded to reports that a man was 'unwell' on April 11 at a flat in Clarendon Park in Leicester. But the wellbeing coach and cancer survivor tragically died. He had been in hospital for four months prior as he was battling Burkitt lymphoma, a type of cancer characterized by rapid tumour growth often affecting the jaw, abdomen, or central nervous system





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Poisoning Kambo Amazonian Tree Frog Skin Trendy Detox Poisonous Drug First Briton Death Rapid Tumour Growth Kambo Associated With Sudden Death Possession And Administration Of Chemical Subs Amazonian Tribes Traditionally Used Kambo Briton Kristian Trend Death Cause Not Yet Know Toxicology Tests To Establish How He Died

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