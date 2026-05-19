Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Celebrates Upcoming Wedding with Lavish Party and Expresses Gratitude to Bridesmaids

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of billionaire team owner Clark Hunt, held a lavish party in Dallas to ask some of her closest friends to be her bridesmaids for her upcoming wedding to Derek Green. She shared images from the celebration on social media and expressed gratitude to her bridesmaids and makeup artist for attending.

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt held a lavish party to ask some of her closest friends to be her bridesmaids. She shared images from the decadent party in Dallas to her social media accounts, months after saying 'yes' to her now-fiancé Derek Green, the son of former Chiefs quarterback Trent Green.

Gracie revealed she has a stunning 14 bridesmaids in her wedding party, including her sister Ava Hunt and Derek's sister Janelle Green, as well as Kayla Sharples, a centerback for NWSL's Kansas City Current, a team co-owned by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany. Gracie thanked her mother Tavia Hunt for the celebration and expressed her overwhelming gratitude to her bridesmaids and makeup artist Austin Ryde for attending the event





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