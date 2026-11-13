Kansas Mother Faces No Charges After Fatal SUV Crash

Sedgwick County DA confirms a Kansas mother will face no criminal charges after her SUV struck a youth soccer field, killing two people while she slept. The investigation found no evidence of intoxication or intent.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett announced that a thirty-four-year-old Kansas mother will not face criminal charges following a tragic incident at the Stryker Sports Complex in Wichita on October 17. The woman, whose identity remains unpublished, was asleep at the wheel of her Chevrolet SUV when the vehicle accidentally plowed onto a soccer pitch, resulting in the deaths of six-year-old Cole Adrian and thirty-five-year-old Nicholas Schafer.

Authorities concluded the fatal crash was an accidental event caused by the driver losing consciousness behind the wheel, rather than an intentional act or criminal negligence. Bennett stated there was zero evidence to suggest the mother was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and investigators found no proof of intent to harm anyone on the field.

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Investigation Reveals Driver Was Asleep

The Sedgwick County District Attorney explained that toxicology reports yielded no evidence of intoxication, leading to the decision to drop all potential criminal proceedings. Bennett emphasized that he could find no evidence of an intentional crime and could affirmatively state that no intentional crime occurred based on the physical and testimonial evidence gathered by law enforcement.

Investigators determined that the mother likely fell asleep while parked in the lot. She had told her two children, aged fourteen and eleven, that she intended to take a nap in the new vehicle. When she awoke to her children screaming, she was horrified to realize the SUV had begun moving forward onto the field where families were gathered for games.

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Timeline of Events on October 17

The sequence of events began early on the morning of October 17, when the mother woke at 6 a.m. and drove her new Chevrolet SUV approximately two hundred miles from her home in Garden City to Wichita. She had chosen to use this vehicle because her normal car had air and tire issues that her husband was repairing.

She arrived at the Stryker Sports Complex at 10:40 a.m. and left at 1:20 p.m., returning an hour later to park near one of the soccer fields. Investigators believe she parked the vehicle fully, reclined her seat all the way back, and went to sleep, consistent with someone who had driven for several hours that morning.

Victim Details and Community Response

The crash claimed the lives of Cole Adrian and Nicholas Schafer, both natives of McPherson who were not related. Cole was a six-year-old boy described by his father, Chris Adrian, as the joy and light of the community. Schafer was thirty-five years old. Ten other individuals, ranging in age from five to sixty-eight, were injured in the collision.

Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan praised the immediate response of bystanders, noting that local residents rushed to provide life-saving assistance to the injured almost instantly. The victims included two five-year-old children and a nine-year-old girl, with other injuries affecting adults between the ages of twenty-eight and sixty-eight.

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Technical Analysis of the Crash Mechanism

Investigators analyzed the vehicle to determine how it moved from a parked position. They concluded that it was unlikely the mother accidentally shifted gears by kicking the stick with her leg, as most modern vehicles require the foot to be on the brake to engage drive.

Instead, experts suggest she may have accidentally taken her foot off the brake pedal while waking up and pressed the accelerator. Witnesses reported hearing the mother scream Oh my God repeatedly as she was pulled from the car by horrified parents attempting to help the injured children on the field.

Impact on Families and Legal Conclusion

The tragedy has deeply affected the families involved, with Chris Adrian sharing memories of his son's pure heart and ability to bring joy to everyone he met. The family of Nicholas Schafer has declined to speak to the media regarding the incident.

With the district attorney closing the criminal investigation due to lack of intent and intoxication, the community is left to mourn the loss of two lives and the injuries sustained by ten others. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of drowsy driving and the unpredictable nature of vehicle malfunctions or human error while operating heavy machinery.