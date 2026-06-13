Kanye West and Bianca Censori Make Stylistic Statement in Georgia Ahead of Concert

Bianca Censori's sheer, fur-striped gown and cat mask at a luxury resort in Tbilisi spark discussion on artistic expression versus public decency as Kanye West prepares for a major concert in Georgia.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were spotted in Tbilisi, Georgia, ahead of West's performance at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena as part of the government-backed Starring Georgia concert series, supporting his 2026 World Tour for the album BULLY.

Censori drew attention in a sheer black halter gown with fur stripes, worn without undergarments, and completed the look with a black fuzzy cat mask and open-toe slip-on heels. The couple stayed at the Paragraph Golf & Spa Tabori, Autograph Collection. West is scheduled to headline a sold-out stadium show. In a recent Vanity Fair interview, Censori addressed her choice to appear nude, stating it is her own decision and a form of artistic expression.

She emphasized that her outfits are a collaboration with West and that she has an 'obvious obsession with nudity' rooted in her work as a former Yeezy architect. She rejected claims that she is forced to dress provocatively, explaining that she views it as living her art. She also commented on the public reaction, saying she does not internalize criticism and that even if the intention behind her expression is misunderstood, the act of expression itself matters.

Additionally, Censori denied being antisemitic, calling the mainstreaming of antisemitism 'terrifying,' amid controversy surrounding her husband's past remarks about Jewish people. The couple recently celebrated West's 49th birthday in Amsterdam, where Censori posted an affectionate Instagram tribute, calling him her 'ride or die ❤️ 4ever.

' Their relationship has long been scrutinized for Censori's fashion choices, including a notable appearance at the 2023 Grammy Awards in a sheer dress. The visit to Georgia, the country at the intersection of Eastern Europe and Western Asia, highlights West's international tour schedule and the cultural context of their public appearances





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Kanye West Bianca Censori Georgia Concert Sheer Outfit Artistic Expression Vanity Fair Interview Nudity Starring Georgia BULLY Tour Celebrity Fashion

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