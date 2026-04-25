Kanye West and Bianca Censori Step Out After UK Ban and Assault Allegations

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were seen at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, marking their first public appearance since West was banned from the UK due to antisemitic comments and facing a lawsuit for an alleged assault at the same hotel.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori , were observed enjoying a late-night outing at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday. This appearance marks their first public engagement since West was prohibited from entering the United Kingdom due to widespread condemnation of his antisemitic remarks.

The controversial rapper, aged 48, appeared relaxed and casually dressed in all-black clothing while spending time with Censori and interacting with other patrons at the renowned Hollywood hotel. The outing occurred shortly after West faced legal action, being sued for allegedly assaulting a guest at the Chateau Marmont earlier in 2024. Censori’s attire for the evening was notably revealing, consisting of a dramatically low-cut bodysuit paired with metallic silver tights, foregoing traditional pants.

She was seen enjoying a chilled beverage while seated next to West, and the couple engaged in an animated conversation with an unidentified individual. Their expressions suggested they were listening to a particularly engaging story, with West occasionally glancing sideways and Censori attentively covering her mouth as she listened. The contrast between West’s fully covered appearance and Censori’s revealing outfit is consistent with the couple’s established style.

The situation unfolds against a backdrop of ongoing controversy surrounding West, including the cancellation of his planned performance at the Wireless Festival in London and subsequent distancing from other European venues. The UK government, under Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, explicitly barred West’s entry, citing concerns that his presence would not align with the public good.

The ban in the UK followed a surge of calls for West’s removal from the Wireless Festival lineup after a series of antisemitic statements, including the release of a song with problematic lyrics and the display of a swastika-themed image. Organizers ultimately cancelled the entire festival, offering refunds to ticket holders.

While West initially expressed a desire to engage in dialogue with the Jewish community in London and demonstrate change through his actions, his attempts to secure travel authorization were unsuccessful. The incident has sparked broader discussions about the responsibility of public figures and the consequences of hate speech. The lawsuit alleging assault at Chateau Marmont adds another layer of legal and public relations challenges for the rapper.

The couple’s appearance at the Chateau Marmont, therefore, represents a complex moment, occurring amidst ongoing fallout from his controversial actions and legal battles, while simultaneously signaling an attempt to resume public life and potentially rebuild his image





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