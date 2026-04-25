Kanye West and Bianca Censori Step Out Amidst Controversy

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, were seen at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, their first public appearance since West was banned from the UK over antisemitic comments and following a lawsuit alleging assault at the same hotel.

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori , were observed enjoying a late-night outing at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on Friday. This appearance marks their first public engagement since West was prohibited from entering the United Kingdom due to widespread condemnation of his antisemitic remarks.

The controversial rapper, aged 48, appeared relaxed and casually dressed in all-black clothing while spending time with Censori and interacting with other patrons at the renowned Hollywood hotel. The outing follows a recent lawsuit filed against West alleging he physically assaulted a guest at the Chateau Marmont earlier this year. Censori’s attire for the evening was notably revealing, consisting of a dramatically low-cut bodysuit paired with metallic silver tights, foregoing traditional pants.

She was seen enjoying a chilled beverage while seated next to West, and the couple engaged in an animated conversation with an unidentified individual. Their expressions suggested they were listening intently to a compelling story, with West occasionally glancing sideways and Censori covering her mouth in apparent surprise or attentiveness. This public display occurs amidst ongoing repercussions for West, including the cancellation of his planned performance at the Wireless Festival in London and subsequent distancing from other European venues.

The UK government, under Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, explicitly barred West’s entry, stating his presence would not align with the public good. The decision followed significant pressure from political figures like Sir Keir Starmer, who asserted West should never have been invited to headline the festival and voiced unwavering support for the Jewish community in the face of antisemitism.

The controversy stems from a series of antisemitic outbursts by West, including the release of a song with problematic lyrics and the display of a swastika-themed image. The situation surrounding West’s UK ban and the Chateau Marmont lawsuit highlights a pattern of controversy that has increasingly defined his public persona. Organizers of the Wireless Festival initially defended their decision to book West, stating that no concerns were raised during the initial consultation process.

However, they ultimately cancelled the entire event, citing the severity of the antisemitic allegations and the impact on affected communities. West had expressed a desire to demonstrate change through his actions and engage in dialogue with the Jewish community in London, but his attempts to secure entry were unsuccessful. The couple’s appearance at Chateau Marmont, despite the surrounding turmoil, suggests a continued effort to maintain a public presence and navigate the challenges posed by the ongoing backlash.

The contrast between West’s fully covered attire and Censori’s revealing outfit, a recurring theme in their public appearances, also drew attention. The incident at Chateau Marmont, leading to the lawsuit, adds another layer of legal and public relations challenges for the rapper, further complicating his attempts at a professional and personal comeback





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