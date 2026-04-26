Kanye West and Bianca Censori Step Out for Breakfast Amidst Controversy

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori were seen enjoying a casual breakfast at Denny's in Los Angeles, marking their first public appearance since West was banned from entering the UK due to antisemitic remarks. The couple's outing follows the cancellation of the Wireless Festival, where West was set to perform. Despite the controversy, West has been attempting a public comeback, including a recent apology for his past statements.

Kanye West , now known as Ye, made a public appearance alongside his wife, Bianca Censori , for a casual breakfast at Denny's in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 48-year-old rapper and the 31-year-old architect coordinated their outfits, though their styles contrasted sharply. West opted for a relaxed look with a gray graphic T-shirt, leather pants, and chunky black sneakers, while Censori stood out in an off-the-shoulder catsuit paired with cropped tights and clear sandal heels. The couple was spotted leaving the restaurant, with Censori engrossed in her phone and carrying car keys, while West followed closely behind.

This outing marked their first public appearance since West was barred from entering the United Kingdom due to his controversial antisemitic remarks. The previous night, they had been seen together at Chateau Marmont, where West was photographed adjusting the hood of his jacket over his head. The rapper's attempt to re-enter the UK for a performance at the Wireless Festival was denied by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who deemed his presence 'not conducive to the public good.

' The festival, scheduled for July, was ultimately canceled, and other European venues distanced themselves from West following the backlash. Earlier this month, West had applied for an Electronic Travel Authorization but was rejected. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer criticized the initial decision to invite West, stating he 'should never have been invited to headline Wireless' and reaffirming his stance against antisemitism.

West's history of antisemitic comments, including the release of a song titled 'Heil Hitler' and wearing a swastika T-shirt, had intensified calls for his removal from the festival lineup. Organizers later canceled the entire event, offering refunds to ticketholders. In response to the controversy, West had expressed a desire to 'show change through his actions' and meet with members of the Jewish community in London.

However, following the travel ban, his planned gig in France was postponed, and a concert in Poland was canceled. Despite the backlash, Censori has remained a steadfast presence by his side. West has been attempting a comeback in recent weeks, including a full-page apology in the Wall Street Journal for his past antisemitic statements, which he attributed to a traumatic brain injury from a 2002 car crash.

In a follow-up post on X, West reiterated his commitment to making amends, acknowledging that rebuilding trust would take time. He expressed gratitude for his fans and looked forward to future performances, stating, 'See you at the top of the globe.





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