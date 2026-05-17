Kanye West Collaborates with Israeli Music Exec for Sold-out Georgia Concert, Draws Criticism

Kanye West and Guy Beser of Blue Stone Productions are collaborating on plans for a sold-out concert at Tbilisi's Dinamo Arena, with reports of 70,000 tickets sold. However, the parent company Live Nation pushed back on the notion that they were producing the show, claiming Blue Stone Productions was working independently.

Kanye West is working with an Israeli music exec on a sold-out concert at Tbilisi, Georgia's Dinamo Arena which has reportedly sold 70,000 tickets. A source close to Live Nation told the Daily Mail that ' Blue Stone Productions is an independent company' that it has a working relationship with.

Live Nation has no involvement with the summer show headlined by the Grammy-winning rapper, the source said. West, 48, and Guy Beser of Blue Stone Productions are collaborating on the plans for the show, which was 'being produced by Live Nation Israel,' according to Rolling Stone, but reps for the parent company pushed back on the assertion.

The concert is linked to a governmental campaign called Starring Georgia, which aims 'to bring to Georgia the most in-demand contemporary artists … who have never performed in our country before. The collaboration marks another ostensible step forward for West in re-establishing himself as a professional with the Jewish community





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Kanye West Israeli Music Exec Concert Dinamo Arena Live Nation Israel Blue Stone Productions Rolling Stone Visa Taken Away London's Wireless Festival Mayor Sadiq Kahn Stormzy Covid-19 Restrictions Working Relationship Government Campaign Jewish Community

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