Kanye West's Explosive Documentary Reveals Confrontation with Kris Jenner and Struggles with Mental Health

The new documentary 'In Whose Name?' features Kanye West in a heated confrontation with Kris Jenner, revealing his resistance to medication for bipolar disorder and offering a raw look into his struggles.

Kanye West , the controversial rapper and ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, is at the center of a new documentary, 'In Whose Name?', which showcases a deeply personal and volatile side of his life. A particularly explosive scene within the film captures a heated confrontation between West and his former mother-in-law, Kris Jenner . The exchange, which reportedly left Jenner in tears, centers around West's resistance to taking his prescribed medication for bipolar disorder .

West, visibly agitated, declares he would 'rather be dead' than be medicated, expressing feelings of emasculation and blaming those around him for contributing to his mental state. The documentary, which spans six years from 2018 to 2024, features rare iPhone footage of West's struggles, offering an unfiltered glimpse into his personal life, his relationships, and his ongoing battle with mental health issues. The film's release has ignited widespread discussions about the complexities of mental illness, the pressures of fame, and the challenges of supporting a loved one through such difficulties. \The documentary delves deeper into West's experiences, revealing moments of intense conflict and vulnerability. Jenner, in the face of West's anger, responds with a mixture of love and concern, ultimately admitting that she believes she had an effect on his mental health, while simultaneously reiterating her affection for him and her desire for his well-being. West's outburst also touches on his resentment towards the Kardashian family, with him claiming they don't take any responsibility for his hospital visit and other events. The film's exploration extends beyond the personal, including West's controversial public statements, his interactions with political figures like Charlie Kirk and Jared Kushner, and the impact of his actions on his career and relationships. West is seen in the documentary, struggling with bipolar disorder, fighting with Kardashian, making Kris cry, talking to Charlie Kirk, and asking for 'death con 3' on Jewish people. The documentary shows West's struggles over the course of several years, including the period when he was off his medication. The film also features other personalities such as Lady Gaga, Drake, LeBron James, Chris Rock, Diddy, Rihanna and Justin Bieber. The documentary paints a picture of a man grappling with internal struggles, seeking external validation, and navigating the complexities of his personal life under the constant scrutiny of the public eye.\'In Whose Name?' also addresses some of West's public controversies, including his ongoing feud with Taylor Swift, and his interactions with figures from the political landscape. West's admitted that he had been off his meds for five months. The documentary provides a window into his unfiltered expressions and actions during this period. The film shows several scenes of the rapper during the period, including his public appearances, political statements, and interactions with family, friends, and colleagues. A scene also features Pharrell Williams warning West about harming his life and career. This documentary is not authorized and shows rare footage of the artist's struggle with the controversial rapper's life. The footage of the artist's life from 2018 to 2024, filmed by Nico Ballesteros, is a remarkable display of his struggles over the years. The film features his challenges, including his marriage with Kim Kardashian, and his feelings about his mental health. The film includes his controversial statements and conflicts with other figures. Overall, the documentary provides a raw, unflinching portrayal of West's life, highlighting both his personal battles and his public controversies, and sparking important conversations about mental health, celebrity, and the complexities of human behavior





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kanye West Kris Jenner Documentary Mental Health Bipolar Disorder

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kanye West seen yelling at Kris Jenner in shocking documentary scenesShocking footage from Kanye West documentary In Whose Name? shows the rapper arguing with Kris Jenner over his mental health and medication.

Read more »

Kanye West fights with Kim Kardashian, makes Kris Jenner cry and meets with Charlie Kirk in new documentaryIn the movie, the father of four is seen struggling with bipolar disorder, fighting with Kardashian, making Kris Jenner cry, talking to Charlie Kirk, and asking for 'death con 3' on Jewish people.

Read more »

Charlie Kirk's Secret Meeting with Kanye West Revealed in Posthumous DocumentaryA posthumous appearance by conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Kanye West's new documentary reveals a secret 2018 meeting with West and Candace Owens. The documentary, released shortly after Kirk's death, explores West's controversial life, including his political involvement and personal struggles. The film also features footage of West's concerns about political violence and his relationship with former President Trump.

Read more »

Charlie Kirk's Posthumous Appearance in Kanye West Documentary Reveals Secret MeetingA new documentary about Kanye West features a secret meeting with the late conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, filmed in 2018. The film, released shortly after Kirk's death, explores West's life from 2018 to 2024, including his political involvement, struggles with mental health, and relationship with Kim Kardashian. The documentary is now in theaters.

Read more »

Charlie Kirk's Posthumous Appearance in Kanye West Documentary Sparks DebateThe unauthorized documentary In Whose Name? reveals a secret 2018 meeting between the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk and Kanye West, adding a layer of complexity to the film's exploration of West's life and controversies. The documentary, released shortly after Kirk's death, also delves into West's divorce, mental health struggles, and political views.

Read more »

Charlie Kirk's Secret Meeting with Kanye West Revealed in New DocumentaryA new documentary about Kanye West features a posthumous appearance by conservative political activist Charlie Kirk, revealing a secret meeting between the two before Kirk's death. The film, titled In Whose Name?, also explores West's controversial life, including his views on politics, mental health, and his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Read more »