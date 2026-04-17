Kanye West's Poland Concert Cancelled Amid Ongoing Controversy

Kanye West's scheduled concert in Poland for June 19, 2026, has been cancelled due to formal and legal reasons. This follows a pattern of international backlash and bans stemming from the artist's past antisemitic comments and expressions of admiration for Nazism, leading to the cancellation of other planned performances and his exclusion from the UK.

Kanye West 's scheduled concert in Poland has been officially cancelled due to formal and legal reasons. The event, planned for June 19, 2026, at the Slaski stadium in Chorzow, will not proceed, as confirmed by stadium director Adam Strzyzewski. This cancellation follows a series of controversies surrounding the artist, formerly known as Kanye West and now as Ye, and his past antisemitic comments and expressions of admiration for Nazism .

Authorities in Poland had previously indicated their intention to ban the concert, with Polish Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska stating that in a country deeply scarred by the history of the Holocaust, such events cannot be perceived merely as entertainment. The Auschwitz death camp, located in Nazi-occupied Poland, was the site of immense suffering and death during World War Two, with over 1.1 million people, predominantly Jewish, murdered there. Nazi Germany's atrocities also led to the deaths of over 3 million of Poland's Jewish population.

The rapper's problematic statements have led to significant backlash globally. Last year, he was barred from Australia after releasing music promoting Nazism and advertising swastika T-shirts. West publicly apologized for his antisemitic remarks in January, attributing them to untreated bipolar disorder and a traumatic brain injury sustained in a 2002 car crash. He also publicly renounced past admiration for Adolf Hitler.

In a subsequent post on X, he expressed his commitment to proving his sincerity in making amends and stated his desire not to involve his fans in his personal struggles, emphasizing their importance to him. This Polish cancellation is part of a growing pattern of concert and event withdrawals for the artist. He had previously postponed a concert in France on June 11 at Marseille's Velodrome stadium amidst significant public and governmental opposition.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez had expressed strong determination to explore all avenues to ban the rapper's sole French performance. The mayor of Marseille had also declared West unwelcome, stating his refusal to allow the city to be a platform for hate speech and Nazism. Furthermore, West was banned from flying to the United Kingdom for a headline performance at London's Wireless Festival in July.

The UK government cited that his presence would not be conducive to the public good. Prime Minister Keir Starmer supported this decision, stating the government's firm stance against antisemitism. The Wireless Festival has since been cancelled, with ongoing calls for the urban music event to be axed indefinitely due to its initial decision to include West despite his controversial history.

Organizers of the Wireless Festival had faced mounting pressure from sponsors and politicians to withdraw West's performance, given the widespread condemnation of his antisemitic remarks and admiration for Hitler. West had attempted to frame the postponement of his French concert as a personal decision, posting on X that he was looking forward to future shows.

Despite these cancellations and bans, West has performed in the United States and Mexico City this year, with further concerts reportedly planned in Europe and Asia.





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Kanye West Ye Concert Cancellation Antisemitism Nazism

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Glasgow west end flat up for auction at bargain price but needs 'full renovation'It's not often that you see a Thornwood flat for under £100,000 – and almost £100k below similar properties nearby.

Read more »

Lydia West and Nicola Coughlan on being ‘work wives’ in Big MoodLydia West and Nicola Coughlan interview: they're like work wives’ on Big Mood, the importance of platonic love and the heartache of female friendships.

Read more »

West Brom shareholder hits out over EFL points deduction saga, reveals email to Rick ParryThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Read more »

West Lothian choir to welcome French singers for concertThe French contingent will be visiting Linlithgow to sing in the annual concert planned for May 9 which will be held in St Michael’s Parish Church, next to the historic Linlithgow Palace.

Read more »

Julian Lloyd-Webber to Undergo Prostate Cancer Treatment Following Wigmore Hall Comeback ConcertCellist Julian Lloyd-Webber, brother of composer Andrew Lloyd-Webber, has announced he will commence treatment for prostate cancer after a successful return to the concert stage for his 75th birthday. He kept his diagnosis private to avoid disappointing audiences and is optimistic about a full recovery.

Read more »

Obsolete Google nag drowns out vital bar information at Swedish concert hallBork!Bork!Bork!: Backup and Sync may be dead, but it still knows how to kill the buzz before the ukuleles start

Read more »