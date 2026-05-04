Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Spotted Leaving Spa with Plumper Lips After Nude Catsuit Appearance

Bianca Censori, wife of Kanye 'Ye' West, raised eyebrows after visiting a Calabasas spa in a sheer catsuit and appearing with noticeably fuller lips afterward, sparking speculation about cosmetic procedures.

Bianca Censori , the wife of Kanye West , now known as 'Ye', sparked considerable attention on Saturday during a visit to a spa in Calabasas, California.

Censori, 31, was observed arriving at and departing from the Haus of Bae spa wearing a strikingly revealing outfit – a black sheer catsuit that completely exposed her body underneath. This daring fashion choice is consistent with Censori’s previously noted bold style, but this instance pushed boundaries, leaving little to the imagination. Upon entering the spa, Censori attempted to shield her face from view, and upon exiting, she was seen with a hood covering her head and face.

West, 48, remained in the vehicle during her appointment. A noticeable change in Censori’s appearance was observed after the spa visit; her lips appeared significantly fuller. The Haus of Bae spa employs a registered nurse and esthetician named Kim, who specializes in facial aesthetic procedures including Botox, Dysport, and various dermal fillers. While it remains unconfirmed which specific treatment Censori received, the timing and visible results strongly suggest a lip filler injection.

Representatives for Censori have been contacted for comment, but have not yet responded. The couple’s relationship began in 2020 when West hired Censori as the head of architecture for his fashion brand, Yeezy. This occurred in the same year that West finalized his divorce from Kim Kardashian. Since then, Censori and West have become inseparable, frequently appearing together in public and often making headlines for their unconventional fashion choices.

Their recent public appearances demonstrate a continued pattern of coordinated and often provocative styling. Just last Friday, the pair attended the album release party for West’s daughter, North West’s, debut six-track EP, N0rth4evr, at the Complex LA shop on Fairfax Avenue. They both sported faux facial piercings in support of North’s musical endeavor.

West played a significant role in the production of his 12-year-old daughter’s record, having previously featured her on his own songs such as Lonely Roads Still Go To Sunshine (featuring Diddy), Bomb, and Talking/Once Again. Censori, during the album release party, appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, opting for dark sunglasses and allowing her shoulder-length strawberry blonde hair to flow freely. The spa visit followed this pattern of public exposure, albeit with a much more dramatic visual impact.

The attention surrounding Censori’s appearance extends beyond her fashion choices and potential cosmetic procedures. Her relationship with West has been subject to ongoing scrutiny, particularly given West’s public persona and past controversies. The couple’s dynamic and Censori’s willingness to embrace a highly visible and often unconventional lifestyle have fueled considerable media coverage.

Furthermore, North West’s burgeoning music career adds another layer of public interest to the family. North’s track featuring a rap in Japanese, a collaboration with Grammy nominee FKA twigs on her album Eusexua, highlights the family’s creative pursuits and exposure within the entertainment industry. West’s financial obligations to his children with Kim Kardashian, reportedly $200,000 per month as part of their 20/80 custody arrangement, also remain a topic of public record.

The incident at the spa, coupled with the subsequent observations regarding Censori’s lips, has reignited discussions about the pressures and influences surrounding beauty standards and cosmetic enhancements, particularly within the context of celebrity culture. The visible change in Censori’s appearance, combined with the spa’s specialization in facial injections, has led to widespread speculation and commentary on social media and in the press





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The Most Commonly Misunderstood Body Language Sign, According To ExpertsBianca Mendez is a writer and editor living in Brooklyn, NY. She's written for numerous publications such as AskMen, WomensHealthMag, Cosmopolitan, and more. You can follow her Instagram Biancammendez.

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