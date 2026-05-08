Kanye West Testifies in Copyright Case, Alleges Exploitation by Producers

Kanye West took the stand in a Los Angeles federal court, testifying in a copyright case involving producers who claim he used their material without authorization. West expressed frustration over perceived attempts to take advantage of him and emphasized his commitment to fairness in the music industry. The trial marks the first time West has defended a copyright lawsuit that has reached the trial phase, with significant implications for the music industry.

Kanye West took the stand in a Los Angeles federal court on Wednesday, testifying in a copyright case that has drawn significant attention. The 48-year-old rapper and producer, known for his Grammy-winning single Hurricane from the 2021 album Donda, is embroiled in a legal battle with producers DJ Khalil (Khalil Abdul-Rahman), Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff, and Josh Mease.

The producers, operating under the business name Artist Revenue Advocates LLC, allege that West used a portion of their track MSD PT2 without proper authorization in a version of Hurricane that was played at a listening event in July 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. West, dressed in a gray suit for the court appearance, expressed his frustration with what he perceives as attempts to take advantage of him.

I feel like a lot of people try to take advantage of me, West told the court, according to Billboard. As I sit in this courtroom today, I just think people are trying to make more than they otherwise would because it's me. West, who has a history of being generous with the artists he collaborates with, emphasized his commitment to fairness in the music industry.

Music is everything - it surrounds me at all times, and I'm constantly creating new ideas for it, he said. The rapper, who featured The Weeknd and Lil Baby on the single, stated that he and his team followed the standard process to compensate the producers.

However, West claimed that the producers stalled the process and sought percentages that were not in line with industry standards. This case is particularly notable as it marks the first time West has defended a copyright lawsuit that has reached the trial phase, following more than a dozen similar lawsuits.

The producers initially filed the lawsuit in July 2024, and West had a partial legal victory in February when a judge dismissed a portion of the case, citing the producers' rights to master recordings rather than compositions. The producers are seeking financial compensation from West's earnings related to the Atlanta event, merchandising, and a $750,000 Apple Music deal.

West argued that the song Hurricane was not the primary draw for attendees at the listening party, stating that people came to hear whatever I was going to play that was new. Often people buy merch before they even hear the music, he added. The trial continues as both sides present their arguments, with the outcome potentially setting a precedent for future copyright disputes in the music industry





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