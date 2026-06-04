Karamo Brown Reveals He Underwent Buccal Fat Removal Procedure After Gaining 70lbs During COVID-19 Pandemic

Reality star Karamo Brown reveals he underwent a buccal fat removal procedure in 2021 after gaining 70lbs during the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in chronic pain and trouble speaking.

Karamo Brown , the 45-year-old reality star and founder of Kē Wellness, has revealed that he underwent a buccal fat removal procedure in 2021 after packing on 70lbs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown told People that he was motivated to undergo the procedure after being told by online users that he was a 'big boy.

' He hoped that by slimming out his face, he would be perceived as 'cute. ' However, the procedure turned into a year-and-a-half of pain for Brown, who suffered from chronic pain and experienced trouble speaking due to scar tissue buildup blocking his salivary glands. Brown also revealed that he had to undergo additional procedures to remove the scar tissue and mend his swollen saliva glands, as well as performing a lower blepharoplasty on his eyes.

Brown has been making headlines over his fractured relationship with his Queer Eye castmates Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski and Tan France. He claims that he 'felt mentally and emotionally abused for years' until his mother overheard his costars allegedly talking badly of him last summer. Brown remedied his botched job by losing 70lbs off his 6ft 2in frame in 2023 - one year after the Ozempic GLP-1 agonist craze officially went global.

The procedure became trendy in 2021, with several celebrities admitting to undergoing the procedure, including Chrissy Teigen and Anya Taylor-Joy. Brown's revelation comes after the cancellations of both his Netflix makeover show Queer Eye and his syndicated daytime talk show this year





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