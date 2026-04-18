Kardashian and Jenner Demand Millions from Ray J Over Alleged NDA Breach

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have escalated their legal battle with Ray J, demanding a seven-figure sum and the return of previous payments. The dispute centers on an alleged violation of a nondisclosure agreement stemming from a 2023 settlement related to their infamous sex tape.

A significant escalation has occurred in the ongoing legal dispute between reality television personalities Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner and rapper Ray J . A newly surfaced legal letter reveals that the mother-daughter duo are seeking a substantial seven-figure sum from Ray J , alleging a breach of a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) previously established as part of a settlement.

The crux of the long-standing legal entanglement revolves around a sex tape recorded by Kardashian and Ray J during a trip to Cabo San Lucas in 2002, which was famously released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007 as Kim Kardashian, Superstar. This incident, while instrumental in catapulting the Kardashian family into widespread public consciousness, has also been the source of considerable legal contention over the years.

The most recent legal maneuvers stem from a 2023 settlement, rumored to involve Ray J receiving approximately $6 million in installments. According to reports, the final payment of one million dollars was due this year. However, in May of this year, Kardashian, 45, and Jenner, 70, purportedly sent a legal letter to Ray J, 45, asserting that he had violated the terms of their NDA. The letter claims that this violation necessitates the return of the $5 million already paid to him by that point, along with an additional $1 million demanded from each of them. This demand comes on top of their assertion that they are no longer obligated to pay the final million-dollar installment from the original settlement.

This latest development follows a series of legal actions and counteractions. In October, Kardashian and Jenner initiated a defamation lawsuit against Ray J. This lawsuit was prompted by a livestream in which Ray J accused them of being under investigation for racketeering. Ray J subsequently filed a countersuit, denying the defamation claims and arguing that Kardashian and Jenner themselves had violated the 2023 NDA through their own public comments about the sex tape on their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

The newly surfaced legal letter from October 3, sent shortly after their defamation lawsuit was filed, reiterates their claim that Ray J had 'materially breached' the NDA by discussing the 2023 settlement on a livestream the preceding day. The letter explicitly stated that Ray J was required to 'immediately remit' the $5 million already paid and to provide an additional $1 million 'per breach,' effectively voiding the remaining payment from the original deal. Representatives for all parties involved have been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail.

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Kardashian and Jenner recently faced a setback in their efforts to keep the specifics of the 2023 settlement confidential. In March, a Los Angeles Superior Court ruling, reviewed by the Daily Mail, denied their motions to seal most of the settlement details, with the exception of a bank account number present in certain exhibits. Earlier in March, the reality stars had filed a motion arguing that unsealing specific documents would cause 'substantial harm to the privacy interests and undermine the strong public policy interest in favor of settlement agreements.' However, Judge Steven A. Ellis clarified in his ruling that the core issue was not the act of recording the tape itself, which had already been publicly disclosed, but rather the sealing of the settlement agreement and its associated documents. The court found that Kardashian and Jenner had not provided sufficient admissible evidence to demonstrate that the disclosure of the settlement agreement and its terms would cause them any harm, deeming their presented arguments as 'too vague, speculative, amorphous, and unsupported to support the requested sealing order.'

These court decisions come after Kardashian and Jenner publicly refuted Ray J's prior suggestions that the family had orchestrated the release of the sex tape for publicity. Kardashian stated in March that Ray J's claims of a plan with her mother and others to release the tape, defraud the public, and file a fake lawsuit against the distribution company to create buzz were 'a lie.' Kris Jenner echoed this sentiment in her own court filing, vehemently denying Ray J's insinuations that she masterminded the sex tape and its release. She described such accusations as 'absolutely false,' 'entirely untrue,' and 'deeply offensive and harmful,' stating that these claims had 'haunted for decades.'





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Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner Ray J Legal Drama NDA Breach

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