Kardashian and Jenner Demand Seven Figures from Ray J Amidst Escalating Legal Feud

Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner have escalated their legal dispute with Ray J, demanding a seven-figure sum and the return of millions previously paid, alleging breach of a settlement agreement related to a resurfaced sex tape. This follows a period of intense litigation, including defamation lawsuits and attempts to seal settlement details, which have largely been unsuccessful in court.

A significant escalation has occurred in the ongoing legal battle between Kim Kardashian , Kris Jenner , and Ray J , as a newly surfaced legal letter reveals the mother-daughter duo are demanding a substantial seven-figure sum from the rapper. The controversy stems from a sex tape recorded in 2002 during Kim Kardashian 's 22nd birthday trip to Cabo San Lucas.

This tape, released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007 as Kim Kardashian, Superstar, catapulted the Kardashian family into widespread public recognition and simultaneously ignited years of legal disputes. A settlement was reportedly reached in 2023, with initial reports suggesting Ray J would receive approximately $6 million in installments, with the final million due this year. However, according to TMZ, in May 2025, Kardashian and Jenner sent a legal letter to Ray J, asserting that he had breached the nondisclosure agreement (NDA) connected to the settlement. The letter demands that Ray J return the $5 million already paid to him and additionally pay each of them $1 million. This demand follows a previous lawsuit filed by Kardashian and Jenner in October against Ray J for defamation. This lawsuit was a response to a livestream where Ray J accused them of being investigated for racketeering. Ray J subsequently filed a countersuit, denying defamation and claiming that the Kardashians' own discussions about the sex tape on their Hulu reality show, The Kardashians, constituted a violation of their 2023 NDA. The most recent legal communication, dated October 3, shortly after their defamation lawsuit was filed, reiterates Kardashian and Jenner's claim that Ray J had "materially breached" the NDA by discussing the 2023 settlement on a livestream the previous day. The letter explicitly states that Ray J must "immediately remit" the $5 million already paid and pay an additional $1 million "per breach," effectively nullifying their obligation to pay the final $1 million installment from the original agreement. Representatives for all parties involved have been contacted for comment by the Daily Mail. This legal maneuver comes after Kardashian and Jenner faced a setback in their efforts to keep the details of the 2023 settlement confidential. In March, a Los Angeles Superior Court ruling, reviewed by the Daily Mail, denied their motions to seal most of the settlement documents, with the exception of a bank account number in certain exhibits. Earlier in March, the reality stars had argued in a separate motion that unsealing these documents would cause "substantial harm to the privacy interests and undermine the strong public policy interest in favor of settlement agreements." Judge Steven A. Ellis clarified in his ruling that the core issue was not the content of the recording itself, which had already been publicly disclosed, but rather whether the settlement agreement and its terms should be kept sealed. The court found that Kardashian and Jenner had "presented no admissible evidence that disclosure of the settlement agreement and its terms would cause them any harm." The ruling further described their arguments for sealing the documents as "too vague, speculative, amorphous, and unsupported to support the requested sealing order." These legal developments coincide with Kardashian and Jenner's strong denials of Ray J's prior assertions that the family orchestrated the tape's release for fame. Kardashian stated unequivocally that his claim of a plan to release the tape, defraud the public, and file a fake lawsuit was "a lie." Kris Jenner echoed these sentiments, describing Ray J's insinuations that she masterminded the tape's release as "absolutely false," "entirely untrue," and "deeply offensive and harmful," stating that such accusations have "haunted" her for decades





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Kim Kardashian Kris Jenner Ray J Legal Battle Sex Tape Lawsuit

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