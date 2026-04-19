Kardashian Family Celebrates Kourtney's 47th Birthday with Heartfelt Tributes

Kourtney Kardashian's 47th birthday was marked by an outpouring of love and nostalgic tributes from her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Khloe and Kim Kardashian. Her stepdaughters, Alabama and Atiana Barker, also shared touching messages, highlighting Kourtney's significant role in their lives.

Kourtney Kardashian celebrated her 47th birthday on Saturday, receiving an outpouring of loving messages from her family across social media. Her mother, Kris Jenner , led the tributes with a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a collection of nostalgic photographs.

Jenner's caption expressed profound gratitude for Kourtney's presence, stating, 'From the moment you made me a mommy, you changed my world in the most magical way!! You gave my life its greatest purpose and filled it with more love, joy, and meaning than I ever could have imagined.' She lauded Kourtney as a devoted mother who consistently prioritizes her family, highlighting her role as an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Jenner also acknowledged Kourtney's success as a businesswoman, proclaiming her immense pride. The Kardashian matriarch concluded her message with a declaration of unconditional love. Kourtney's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, also took to Instagram to honor her sibling. Khloe penned a lengthy and emotional tribute, referring to Kourtney as her 'forever person,' 'built-in best friend,' and 'little teeeenie spark of magic.' She described their unique bond as one of soulmates, comedians, and safe havens, emphasizing Kourtney's soft yet strong demeanor, her hilarity, and her abundant love. Khloe expressed her pride in the life Kourtney has built and the love she has found, wishing her the best and reminding her of how deeply adored she is. The sisters' bond was characterized as effortless and forever, with Khloe declaring them 'twin souls.' The posts were accompanied by a poignant photograph of Kourtney with her late father, Robert Kardashian. Kim Kardashian offered a more concise but equally affectionate birthday wish on Instagram, sharing a collage of childhood and recent photos with the caption, 'BFF and ever.' The family's warmth extended to Kourtney's stepchildren. Travis Barker's daughters, Alabama and Atiana De La Hoya, posted their own loving tributes. Alabama shared several pictures, expressing her gratitude for Kourtney's presence as a motherly figure, her calm, strong, and loving energy, and her beautiful spirit. She wished Kourtney a day filled with celebration and spoiling, recognizing her deservingness. Atiana echoed these sentiments, posting photos and exclaiming, 'Happy Kourtney Day!!' She referred to Kourtney as a 'light' to everyone she knows and wished for more love, adventures, and memories, concluding with a warm declaration of love. Kourtney is a mother to sons Mason and Reign, and daughter Penelope, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, and son Rocky Thirteen with husband Travis Barker. She is also stepmother to Barker's children, Landon, Alabama, and Atiana





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Kourtney Kardashian Kris Jenner Khloe Kardashian Kim Kardashian Travis Barker Birthday Tributes Family Celebrations Celebrity Birthdays Reality Television

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