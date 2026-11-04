Karen Bass Targets Nithya Raman's Gaffes in Final Los Angeles Mayoral Push

Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass releases video highlighting Nithya Raman's campaign missteps and policy contradictions as the November 3 Los Angeles mayoral election approaches.

Incumbent Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass launched a final, aggressive attack on challenger Nithya Raman on Election Day, releasing a compiled video detailing what she termed the councilmember's numerous political blunders. The move aimed to solidify Bass's standing against the insurgent campaign just hours before voters head to the polls on November 3 for the general election. Both candidates advanced to this decisive runoff after finishing first and second in the June jungle primary, surpassing former reality television personality Spencer Pratt.

Bass Highlights Raman's Debate Incoherence

The video released by Mayor Karen Bass featured a montage of interviews and debate segments where Nithya Raman appeared to struggle with answering basic questions. In one prominent clip, Raman admitted she could not recall her responses during a specific exchange, stating she was in a fugue state at the time. Bass utilized this moment to argue that the city requires a leader with clarity and proven competence rather than uncertainty.

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Mayor Bass explicitly stated that throughout the campaign, Nithya Raman demonstrated she is not prepared to lead a municipality as large and complex as Los Angeles. The incumbent mayor argued that Angelenos deserve a mayor who possesses a clear vision, a verified plan, and the necessary experience to deliver tangible results for the population.

Contradictions On Police Leadership And Policy

A significant portion of Bass's attack focused on Nithya Raman's inconsistent positions regarding former LAPD Chief Daryl Gates. Although Raman previously labeled Gates as abhorrent and racist, she was shown in debate footage seemingly expressing admiration for his leadership style. This contradiction frustrated both progressive and conservative observers who have been tracking her policy evolution closely.

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Raman subsequently attempted to walk back the comment, characterizing her reference to Gates as a mistake where she fumbled her intended point. She clarified that she supports Special Order 40, a policy that prohibits Los Angeles Police Department officers from using immigration status to initiate investigations. However, critics pointed out that Daryl Gates was disgraced and resigned following his handling of the Rodney King riots in 1992, a historical fact Bass leveraged to question Raman's judgment.

Additionally, the video included footage where Nithya Raman appeared to label both Mayor Karen Bass and current LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell as fascist liars. Raman later defended these comments by claiming she was actually referring to former President Donald Trump and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The incident further fueled Bass's narrative that her opponent lacks the diplomatic skill required for the city's top executive office.

Stakeholder Positions And Campaign Dynamics

Nithya Raman launched her candidacy just hours before the filing deadline in February, an entry that Mayor Karen Bass described as a surprise at the time. Despite this late start, Raman surged in popularity after defeating Spencer Pratt in the June primary, effectively forcing a runoff election. Notably, Raman had endorsed Karen Bass for reelection weeks prior to launching her own campaign, a pivot that Bass used to highlight Raman's sudden political shift.

Mayor Bass has faced intense scrutiny regarding her tenure, with critics accusing her of failing to address wildfires, homelessness, public safety, and basic city services. Despite these challenges, she maintained that her administration has made progress and vowed to continue delivering for residents. Her campaign framed the election as a choice between experienced leadership and the potential chaos associated with Raman's progressive agenda.

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Polling Tightens As Election Day Approaches

Recent polling indicates that Nithya Raman has closed a double-digit deficit to pull into a neck-and-neck matchup with Mayor Karen Bass. A poll conducted last week by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies and the Los Angeles Times showed both candidates tied at 40 percent support. An earlier poll from September also indicated Raman held an 11-point lead, suggesting a highly competitive and volatile electorate heading into November 3.

In her final appeals to voters, Bass warned that electing Nithya Raman would plunge Los Angeles into anarchy. She argued that Raman's pledge to fire LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell would trigger a wave of officers resigning from the department. Bass further claimed that a Raman administration would drive police out of the city and invite federal authorities to interfere with the logistics of hosting the 2028 Olympics.

Mayor Bass described the prospect of four years under Nithya Raman as presenting a tremendous amount of chaos from day one. She asserted that the socialist agenda proposed by her opponent would fundamentally upend the city's safety protocols and policing structures. The incumbent mayor cast the election as a critical test of stability versus disruption for the nation's second-largest city.

As the polls prepare to open, both campaigns are emphasizing their contrasting visions for Los Angeles. Bass continues to rely on her record and warnings of instability, while Raman seeks to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with current conditions. The outcome will determine the direction of the city's policing, immigration policies, and general administrative priorities for the next four years.