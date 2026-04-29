Karen Hauer Lands New Role in Theatre Revival After Strictly Come Dancing Exit

Karen Hauer, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, has joined the cast of the comedy theatre production Stepping Out following her departure from the BBC show. The dancer will play the role of Mavis, a tap dance teacher, in the revival of Richard Harris's play. Hauer expressed her excitement about the new opportunity and reflected on the emotional challenges of leaving Strictly.

Karen Hauer , the 43-year-old professional dancer, has secured a new role following her departure from Strictly Come Dancing . The BBC's recent overhaul saw several long-standing stars, including Hauer, being let go from the popular dance competition.

However, Hauer has quickly found a new opportunity, joining the cast of the revived comedy theatre production Stepping Out, as reported by The Mirror. The play, penned by Richard Harris, revolves around eight individuals from diverse backgrounds who come together in a North London tap dancing class, forming bonds and eventually performing in a charity showcase. Hauer will take on the role of Mavis, the group's dance instructor.

Expressing her excitement about the new venture, she stated: I'm so pleased to be performing in this brand-new production of Stepping Out. It's a play about ordinary people achieving extraordinary things through dance, and in the role of their teacher and mentor, it certainly resonates with me! I'm looking forward to dusting off my tap shoes and working with a great company of actors and dancers to bring this heart-warming, feel-good comedy to the stage.

The director of the production, Chris Jordan, shared his enthusiasm about Hauer joining the cast, saying: I am absolutely delighted to have Karen joining us for Stepping Out this summer. We're going to have so much fun, as are our audiences. Karen is such a well-loved dancer from her years working on Strictly as teacher and mentor to so many different partners and that is why this role, in this play, is such a great fit for her.

During an appearance at the LitPet's Sunday Dog Social in March, Karen opened up about the emotional toll of being axed from Strictly. She revealed: It's been a terribly stressful and emotional time and my four dogs have really helped me get through it. What's just happened is part of life and the stresses that go with it. Karen's departure from Strictly followed the exit of other professional dancers, including Nadiya Bychkova, Michelle Tsiakkas, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Márquez.

Sources close to the show claimed that all the Strictly pros were already aware of their fate. An insider disclosed: Karen is the latest professional dancer to be told her contract will not be renewed this year... It's very much a case of out with the old and in with the new. As the longest-serving female dancer, Karen found out last week that her time on Strictly is over.

A second source added: It's an awful fate for the professional dancers who have dedicated their careers to the show. Karen was obviously very upset after being told the news, but she is trying to remain positive about the future. She works as a choreographer and knows she can focus more on that, as well as her work in the fitness industry. Throughout her tenure on Strictly, Karen showcased her versatility as a dancer and choreographer.

Her last celebrity partner on the series was Gladiator star Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, while the year before she danced with former footballer Paul Merson and, in 2023, comedian Eddie Kadi. She also made history by performing with comic Jayde Adams in 2022, following in the footsteps of Katya Jones, who was the first Strictly female pro to perform in a same-sex pairing.

Other notable celebrity partners Karen has performed with include Sunday Brunch host Simon Rimmer and TOWIE's Mark Wright, one of the first reality stars signed to the show. Despite her long-standing commitment, Karen has never won the Strictly glitterball trophy, though she did reach the final with Mark Wright in 2014. Karen was previously married to former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton, but their marriage ended after three years. Despite the split, the pair continued to work together on the show





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