Kariba and Julie Reunite at Pangea Elephant Sanctuary in Portugal

Former circus elephants Kariba and Julie reunite at Pangea's 1,000-acre sanctuary in southern Portugal after decades of separation. Learn about their journey and care.

Two captive-born elephants, Kariba and Julie, have finally been reunited to spend their remaining years in freedom at the Pangea Elephant Sanctuary in southern Portugal. The pair, who were captured as calves in southern Africa during the 1980s, spent decades performing in European circuses before being rescued. This reunion marks a significant milestone for the charity based in Suffolk, which has dedicated itself to providing safe havens for animals formerly used for entertainment.

The Historic Journey From Belgium To Portugal

Kariba completed a 1,250-mile road trip from Belgium to join her new companion. The long-distance transport was necessary to bring her from Pakawi Park in Belgium to the 1,000-acre reserve in southern Portugal where Julie had already established her home. Julie arrived at the sanctuary in July, becoming the first elephant to reside there. Kariba's arrival just a few days later allowed the two older females to begin bonding immediately. Observers noted that the pair started communicating by rumbling, a deep vocalization elephants use to express emotions and greet one another.

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Medical Hurdles Delayed Kariba's Safe Arrival

The journey to reunite the elephants was not straightforward due to significant health challenges Kariba faced. Veterinarians discovered abscesses that caused severe infections in her gut and damaged one of her ears. This medical crisis delayed her transport from the initially planned May date to November. The infections left Kariba blind in one eye and with a weakened digestive system. Staff at Pakawi Park provided six months of intensive treatment to clear the abscesses. Only after she was deemed medically fit for the long road journey could she be safely placed in her transport crate.

Decades Of Separation And Previous Companions

Kariba and Julie have known loneliness for much of their lives. Kariba was sold by a German company called Firma Ruhe and performed in circuses in Germany. She originally arrived in Germany with another female elephant named Sabi. The two lived together for two years before being separated and sent to different zoos in 1986. Sabi later died in 2012 at a Dutch zoo at the age of 34. After years of isolation, Kariba found a companion named Jenny at Pakawi Park in 2012. Tragically, Jenny died in 2022, leaving Kariba alone on her own for the first time in decades. This isolation prompted Pakawi Park management to seek a sanctuary solution.

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Charity Leadership And Future Rehoming Plans

Kate Moore, managing director of Pangea, emphasized the organization's mission to give elephants meaningful lives. She stated that providing space to roam with others is the core reason the charity exists. Moore revealed that Pangea is already in discussions with other zoos across Europe to rehome additional elephants. The charity hopes Kariba and Julie will be the first of many rescued animals to find a permanent home. Tommy Pasteels, director of Pakawi Park, expressed relief that Kariba would not spend another winter alone. He noted that elephants require social interaction and are incredibly intelligent with complex needs.

The Sanctuary Environment And Public Support

The Pangea Elephant Sanctuary offers a lush environment where the elephants can roam freely. The 1,000-acre reserve in southern Portugal includes forests, mud wallows, and abundant vegetation. Kariba took her first tentative steps into this new home on Thursday, signaling the start of her retirement. Julie, formerly Portugal's last circus elephant, appears excited to have a companion. The charity relies entirely on public donations to maintain operations and care for the animals. Supporters can contribute to the cause through the Pangea Trust website to help fund future rescues.