Former partner Karin Lwin shares intimate details about the life and death of England cricket icon Robin Smith, addressing the cause of death and his battle with alcoholism.

England cricket legend Robin Smith was found dead at his Perth residence last year at the age of 62. His former partner, Karin Lwin, has now provided a detailed account of their relationship and the circumstances surrounding his passing. Smith had been struggling with chronic alcoholism, which had previously led to a near-fatal incident involving the Swan River in 2011.

Meeting Robin Smith and Swan River Incident

Lwin, a 59-year-old former professional athlete, met Smith in 2011 when she discovered him standing by the pool of their mutual apartment block. He was contemplating ending his life after a difficult period in his career. Smith had picked up two bottles of vodka and intended to jump into the Swan River. Lwin intervened immediately, telling him not to drink and promising to stay by his side until he recovered.

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This intervention marked the beginning of their romantic relationship. For the next decade and a half, they maintained a close bond despite living on different continents. Smith was known for his fearsome cricketing style as a batsman, averaging 43 across 62 Test matches for England. However, Lwin knew him as a sensitive and empathetic man, far removed from his muscular on-field persona.

The Final Days and Stem Cell Treatment in Serbia

On the day Robin Smith died, Karin Lwin was located in Belgrade, Serbia. She was undergoing stem-cell treatment for multiple sclerosis at a medical facility there. Smith had expressed a desire to donate his own stem cells to her, but his history of heavy drinking had caused severe liver damage. He had spent seven months in the hospital in 2024 suffering from cirrhosis, which disqualified him from being a donor.

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Smith had sent Lwin a final message promising to pick her up from Perth Airport on December 5 of last year. They had been unable to resolve a disagreement regarding who would pay for his anti-alcohol medication. Smith refused to accept money from her, insisting they discuss the matter upon her return. That conversation never took place.

The Discovery of the Body and Lack of Autopsy Results

On December 1, Smith was found unresponsive at his home by his son and daughter-in-law. They contacted Lwin, who was approximately 8,000 miles away in Serbia. According to Lwin, her family-in-law described the scene as having blood everywhere, noting they had never seen so much in their lives. Police were called to the apartment, but there were no signs of a break-in.

There was no evidence of alcohol consumption in his system at the time of his death. Authorities and family members have never suggested suicide as a possibility. Despite Lwin repeatedly requesting the autopsy report to understand the specific cause of death, she states she has never received an explanation. She remains without a definitive medical answer regarding how he died.

Complex Family Dynamics and Legacy

Smith's relationship with his family was complicated. His brother, Chris Smith, who played eight Tests for England in the 1980s, publicly described Robin as having a self-destructive tendency. Chris Smith told the Daily Telegraph earlier this year that there was little anyone could do to change his brother's path. Lwin disagrees with this characterization, describing chronic alcoholism as a disease rather than a mere choice.

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Despite these tensions, Lwin remembers Smith as a kind and compassionate man. The couple had planned to marry, with Smith hoping to wed in a Hampshire church before Christmas of the following year. He had written a dedication in his autobiography, The Judge, stating that his life story would not have been possible without Lwin's support. He recently spoke emotionally to the England Lions squad, proving he was an icon to his cricketing peers even as he faced personal struggles.