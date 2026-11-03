Karl Bushby Completes 28-Year Walk Around the World

British adventurer Karl Bushby has returned to Hull after walking around the world for 28 years. He finally reunites with his mother Angela Bushby after completing his historic mission.

After 28 years of continuous travel, Karl Bushby has completed his journey to walk around the world, returning to his childhood home in Hull. The former paratrooper finally stepped back into the city he left on October 1, 1998, when Tony Blair was settling into Downing Street and a local pint cost just £1.60. This monumental achievement concludes a multi-decade odyssey that far exceeded the original twelve-year timeline Bushby had initially estimated.

Origins Of The World Walk Project

Bushby, then 29 years old, departed from his mother Angela's terraced house in Hull with a clear directive. He was recorded leaving by BBC Look North, a moment captured while his mother and grandmother wept at the farewell. He explained to reporters that his personal logic drove the decision, noting that what makes sense to him might not make sense to others. He walked at a brisk pace of 5km per hour, pushing a specially adapted trolley he nicknamed The Beast. This cart contained essential supplies including a tent, maps, coffee, a puncture repair kit, and plasters. His initial route took him to Heathrow Airport and then by plane to the southernmost tip of Chile, from where he began walking back to the UK via the longest possible route.

Also read Karl Bushby completes 28-year 31,000-mile walk from Chile to Hull

Hurdles And Strict Personal Rules

The journey spanned approximately 30 countries and involved traversing war zones, dense jungles, and ice floes. Bushby faced extreme weather conditions, ranging from polar bears in icy regions to extreme heat. He also encountered human dangers, including robbers and kidnappers. He suffered from broken hearts twice during the trek. Bushby imposed two unbendable rules on himself: he would use no form of transport other than walking, and he would not return to Hull until the mission was complete. These strict conditions led to numerous delays caused by visa issues, wars, dictators, and failed sponsorship deals.

Family Sacrifices And Emotional Wait

Angela Bushby, now 78, endured decades of anxiety and separation while her son pursued this goal. She stated that she cried repeatedly, knowing her son would never give up. She believed he needed to prove he was not useless. Despite her longing, she encouraged him to continue walking even when family members passed away or new relatives were born. She explicitly told him that if she died, he should not come home but must keep walking. She tracked his progress using marker pens on maps in his old bedroom and later through online updates until his final arrival.

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Welcome Ceremony In The City Centre

Just before noon yesterday, Karl Bushby and The Beast entered Hull city centre to a hero's welcome. The reception included the mayor, the local MP, bagpipes, drums, and standard bearers. A heartfelt message from the Prime Minister was also presented to the exhausted traveler. An enormous cheering crowd gathered to celebrate his return, with honking horns and jostling camera crews capturing the moment. Bushby shared a warm embrace with his mother outside her house, marking the end of his 28-year walk.

Health Risks And Mother's Concerns

Throughout the years, Angela Bushby remained deeply worried about her son's safety. She described feeling extreme fear when he crossed the Darien Gap in 2001. This region in Colombia was then considered a center for murder and kidnapping. Bushby had to use military escape and evasion techniques to survive, living on fish and coconuts for weeks. The stress caused her blood pressure to rise to such levels that she required a hospital check-up. Other perils included prison incarceration in Russia and nosebleeds in Death Valley due to 50C heat. He also completed a 31-day record-breaking swim across the Caspian Sea. Despite these dangers, Angela expressed immense pride in his accomplishments and resilience.