Karl Bushby completes 28-year 31,000-mile walk from Chile to Hull

Former paratrooper Karl Bushby has finished his 31,000-mile unbroken walk from Punta Arenas, Chile to his mother's home in Hull, reuniting with family after 28 years.

Karl Bushby has completed his 28-year journey from South America to Hull in the UK, reuniting with his mother at the family home. The former paratrooper finished a 31,000-mile (50,000 km) route that began in November 1998 when he set off from Punta Arenas, Chile, aged 29.

He arrived back on Sunday, ending an odyssey that consumed almost half his life. Crowds gathered in Hull's city centre to welcome Bushby before he completed the final few miles home to his mother Angela Bushby in Sutton Park. After crossing the Humber Bridge into East Yorkshire, he was met by his 36-year-old son Adam, his 12-year-old granddaughter whom he had never met, his father and his brothers.

Also read Adventurer Karl Bushby Returns to Hull After 28-Year Walk From Chile

His mother, who had not seen him for a decade, waited for him at the home where she raised him. Reaching the front door, Bushby said: "It's good to be home. It feels surreal.

" He added: "It feels surreal. It's the end of a 28-year journey.

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" His mother said: "It's good to have him home. " As he approached the house he said: "This is familiar," but admitted he never expected such a homecoming. Addressing the crowd in the city centre, where he was received by Lord Mayor Maria Coward, Bushby said: "There has never been a welcome home like this, I am sure. It's madness.

An enormous thank you.

Karl Bushby Completes 28 Year Journey Home

" He added: "The biggest team - Earth - got me back here. " He had arrived at Queen Victoria Square around 11 am on Sunday and was greeted by Councillor Coward outside City Hall. Bushby followed two self-imposed rules: not to return to the UK until the end of the journey, and not to use transport to advance along the route.

He traveled through jungle war zones, across frozen seas, and through repeated disputes with border officials who closed his path home. The expedition faced the 2007 global economic crash, global border closures, and the Covid pandemic. He crossed the Bering Strait in 2006. He said only about 15 of the 28 years were spent walking, with struggles obtaining visas, the 2007 crash and Covid blamed for delays.

He often retreated to Mexico, where costs are low, between stints. He set off as a "penniless backpacker", often relying on handouts, or occasionally being forced to eat food discarded on roadsides. He later secured sponsors and a book deal. Nearing the end, he signed a deal with German filmmaker Werner Herzog, with the pair pictured together on Shakespeare Beach near Dover in October after Bushby waded ashore.

Karl Bushby Faces Identity Crisis After Walk

After returning to the UK, Bushby said he expected to struggle in the coming days and weeks as he readjusted to normal life.

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"Everything that I am and everything that I know of me is going to go away," he said. "And that's going to be a problem. You're going to have the old identity crisis, because Karl is this [an adventurer] and has been for half his life. I think the old adage goes... the only thing worse than a man who can't fulfil his dreams is a man who's fulfilled his dreams... because then what?

" Bushby previously said he had always had a "wanderlust", and his opportunity to embark on the journey came following the end of his marriage, with his wife returning to Northern Ireland with their son. His son Adam, now 36, was only eight years old when his father departed. Adam has visited his father just four times during the 28-year period and has shared that while he feels immense pride, growing up without him caused significant pain during key milestones.

Son Adam Bushby Missed Key Milestones

Bushby has missed countless birthdays, Christmases and school years. He has also missed the birth of his granddaughter, who is now twelve years old. Although they communicated through letters, phone calls and video chats, the two had never met in person until Sunday. Adam described moments where he desperately needed his father, highlighting the emotional cost of the adventure.

He said understanding his father's resolve became clearer during a reunion in Alaska in 2004 when he was fourteen. The idea for the expedition originated while Bushby was still a soldier. His father, Keith, sent him a birthday card discussing a debate about walking from London to New York via the Bering Strait. Intrigued, Bushby studied a wall map and traced a route across Europe and Asia, through Alaska, and down the Americas to the bottom of South America.

Karl Bushby Started Expedition With Trailer Beast

With only about 500 pounds and a trailer he named The Beast, he began walking north from Punta Arenas on November 1. Initial calculations suggested the journey would take twelve years, but friends and family suspected he would return home within weeks. The reality proved far more complex, with The Beast breaking down on the very first day. Bushby, who struggled with dyslexia diagnosed at age 13, had long felt he was failing in traditional environments.

His determination was forged through a difficult childhood and multiple failed attempts to join the Army before finally succeeding. His background includes a strong military lineage, with his father serving in the SAS and his younger brother Adrian also pursuing a military career. His own path was non-linear and his marriage ended before the expedition concluded. The completion of the walk represents the fulfillment of a promise made nearly three decades ago.

Bushby's mother and the wider family spent decades waiting for this moment. His story serves as a testament to persistence and the unpredictable nature of long-term endeavors. From a simple argument about geography to a global odyssey spanning continents and crises, Bushby's path has been unique. As he entered his mother's gate, the world looked on at the conclusion of one of the most ambitious personal challenges in modern history.