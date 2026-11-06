Karl Cronin Death Inquest Reveals Fraudster Fell From Chelsea Flat

Inquest into Karl Cronin's death reveals the wanted property fraudster fell from his Chelsea flat window. Details on his aliases and crimes.

Assistant Inner West London Coroner Jean Harkin opened an inquest today confirming that Karl Cronin, a notorious property fraud ster, died after falling from a second-storey window at his home on King's Road in Chelsea. The fifty-nine-year-old was discovered lying semi-naked on the pavement outside Flat 19 at Argyll Mansions in the early hours of April 6 this year.

Karl Cronin Identity Confirmed By Coroner

Karl Cronin was formally identified as Jonathan Carson, formerly known as Karl Lacey William Cronin, based on his passport and photographic comparison by attending police officers. The Metropolitan Police detectives were caught off-guard by the discovery because they had spent almost two decades searching for him due to his involvement in a multi-million-pound property fraud scheme.

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Decades Long Search For Wanted Fraudster Ends

Cronin allegedly defrauded banks of up to five million pounds by using various aliases and claiming ownership of rented properties in south-west London areas including Chelsea, Fulham, Kensington, and Putney. He remortgaged these properties before vanishing with the cash, leaving landlords across the region with significant losses and unresolved legal battles.

Playboy Lifestyle Obscured Police Manhunt Efforts

Even as Metropolitan Police detectives fruitlessly searched for him, Cronin openly exhibited his wealth on social media while living in Dubai and later Indonesia. Photographs showed him enjoying first-class air travel, expensive cars, and reclining beside swimming pools, often accompanied by young women, despite being described by Detective Constable Leon Munday as a global playboy who gambled in Kensington and Chelsea casinos.

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High Profile 2017 Fraud Trial Connections Emerged

Cronin was implicated in a 2017 trial where Laylah De Cruz and her mother Dianne Moorcroft were jailed for property fraud involving a three million pound house in Kensington. De Cruz, who had been dazzled by Cronin's money and fast cars, secured a one point two million pound bridging loan that was transferred to Dubai and withdrawn in cash before he disappeared again without standing trial.

Unresolved Questions Remain About Fatal Fall

Police are still investigating the precise circumstances that led to Cronin falling from his upstairs window, with neighbors reporting he was seen partying the night before his death. A full inquest into his death is scheduled to take place on January 20 next year to determine the exact cause and mechanism of the fatal incident at his Chelsea residence.