Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Welcome Baby Number Three

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner, have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rae Florence. The couple shared the news on social media, including a photo of the newborn. This adds to their family of Levi and Elijah.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband, Joshua Kushner , have joyfully welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rae Florence. The exciting announcement, shared by Kushner on Instagram, unveiled the precious newborn swaddled in a cozy blanket, with a delicate pink beanie adorning her head. The touching post included the baby's name and birthdate, 'Rae Florence 9.18.2025,' accompanied by a heartfelt white heart emoji.

This newest addition to the family marks the couple's third child, joining their existing sons, Levi, four, and Elijah, two. The arrival of Rae Florence follows the couple's exciting announcement back in March, where Kloss shared the news of her pregnancy with a stunning photo showcasing her baby bump while wearing a form-fitting black dress. The post also featured images of her two sons, accompanied by the caption, 'Three's a party,' expressing the family's anticipation and happiness. Kloss previously confirmed the wonderful news to Vogue, emphasizing the profound importance of family in her life. 'Family is everything to me. Josh and I are incredibly grateful for this blessing,' she expressed, reflecting on their shared journey and appreciation for the growth of their family. The family, who married in 2018, continue to build a beautiful life together, celebrating each milestone with joy and gratitude. The recent announcement of Rae Florence's birth is a testament to their shared commitment to family and the excitement that surrounds the growth of their family unit.\The birth of Rae Florence adds another layer to the couple's already vibrant life, which includes their established careers and their role as parents to their two young sons. The couple, who married in 2018, have been committed to building a family-centered life. Kloss's career as a supermodel continues to flourish, while Kushner has made a name for himself in the business world. Balancing their demanding careers with their roles as parents, the couple has always prioritized family. The welcoming of Rae Florence exemplifies their love and devotion. They have consistently shown their devotion to family, making family their top priority. The family's life has always been a portrait of love, commitment, and shared joy, and the new arrival only deepens the bonds of this already loving family. With this new addition, their family is growing, showing their commitment to family. The announcement and the sweet picture of Rae Florence offer a heartwarming glimpse into their family life, further demonstrating the importance of family to the couple. Their focus on their children and their family life demonstrate their priorities and values.\The news of Rae Florence's arrival has been met with a wave of congratulations and well wishes from fans, friends, and the fashion industry. The heartfelt sentiments expressed online reflect the joy and excitement surrounding the couple's newest blessing. The couple’s journey shows how committed they are to building a strong family. The family's fans are excited to see the new addition to the family and watch the couple continue to build a loving family. The birth of their third child is a cause for celebration and reflects the love and commitment that defines their relationship. The fashion world and their friends have sent congratulations, showing their respect for the supermodel and her new baby. The happiness the couple shares is shared by all their family and friends. The support shown by their community is a demonstration of their love and admiration for the new family. The joy shared is also a reflection of the couple's own joy. They are now parents to three children, continuing to build a beautiful family, and sharing this joy with their fans and friends. The news of their new baby is a joyous moment for all who love them, reflecting their love and their life together





