Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner Welcome Baby Number Three, Rae Florence

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner have joyfully welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rae Florence, into their family. The announcement was made via Instagram, with Kushner sharing a sweet photo of the newborn. Kloss revealed her pregnancy earlier this year and has been open about her journey through motherhood and her evolving wellness practices.

Supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner have welcomed their third child, a baby girl named Rae Florence, into the world. The news was shared on Instagram by Kushner, who posted a heartwarming photo of the newborn swaddled in a cozy blanket and wearing a pink beanie. The announcement comes after Kloss revealed her pregnancy in March, sharing a picture of her growing baby bump on Instagram. The couple, who married in 2018, already have two sons, Levi, four, and Elijah, two.

Kloss has been open about her journey through motherhood, emphasizing the profound impact it has had on her life and perspective. She previously shared that becoming a parent has opened her heart, broadened her understanding of the human experience, and fostered deep empathy. In a 2024 interview, she noted that her health and wellness needs have evolved with motherhood, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing well-being, particularly given the demands of raising children. Kloss has also spoken about the importance of listening to one's body and taking time to rest or nourish the brain with healthy foods to combat brain fog, highlighting the need for self-care in the midst of a busy schedule. \Kloss's pregnancy was a highly anticipated event, with the model showcasing her baby bump at the 2025 Met Gala in a custom LUAR black dress. She has also shared details about her wellness routine, including taking supplements and drinking smoothies to maintain her health. The model has openly shared her thoughts on motherhood. Kloss's reflections on her life and lifestyle changes as a mother provide insight into her evolving priorities. The supermodel highlighted her dedication to maintaining her well-being as she manages the demands of her career, parenting, and other commitments. Kloss acknowledged the need to adapt her self-care practices to fit her busy lifestyle and ensure she has the energy to care for her children. She has also shared tips on how to stay healthy and manage stress, emphasizing the need for adequate rest and a nutritious diet to optimize brain function. The gender reveal of the third baby was shared by Kloss via a picture with her sons in matching outfits. \Kloss's journey through motherhood reflects the experiences of many women balancing careers and family life. Her openness about the challenges and joys of raising children resonates with fans and provides a glimpse into her personal life. The fashion icon, who has graced countless magazine covers and walked the runways for high-profile designers, has found new meaning and purpose through motherhood. Her reflections offer inspiration and encouragement to other parents who may be navigating similar transitions. Kloss and Kushner's growing family is a testament to the joys and challenges of parenthood, demonstrating the importance of love, support, and self-care. The couple's fans continue to show support and enthusiasm for the newest arrival in the family. With the arrival of baby Rae Florence, the couple continues to expand their family circle, showing an inspiring example of balancing family and career. The news of the birth was met with a wave of congratulatory messages from fans and well-wishers, expressing their happiness for the family. Kloss continues to share her experiences openly, inspiring others to consider their own wellness and work-life balance





