Karmelo Anthony Sentenced to 35 Years for Murder of Austin Metcalf at Texas Track Meet

Karmelo Anthony, 19, was found guilty of murder for stabbing 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet. He received a 35-year sentence, with eligibility for parole after half the time. Victim impact statements from Metcalf's family highlighted their profound loss.

In a landmark case that has gripped the community, Karmelo Anthony was found guilty of murder for the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a high school track meet in Texas.

The verdict, delivered by a jury on Tuesday, was met with an audible gasp in the courtroom as the judge imposed a 35-year prison sentence. Anthony, now 19, will be eligible for parole after serving half of that time. The same jury had convicted him earlier in the day for the stabbing death of Metcalf, which occurred in April 2025. The sentencing hearing was marked by emotional outbursts; two women were escorted out after shouting 'We love you Karmelo!

' despite the judge's warning against any disruption. Anthony's mother had begged for mercy, but the court proceeded with the lengthy sentence that reflected the severity of the crime. The victim's family delivered poignant impact statements that painted a picture of a promising young life cut short. Aunt Marlee Needham recounted the haunting phone call she received from her sister on the day of the tragedy.

'The sounds of the screams from my sister is something that still haunts me til this day,' she said, her voice trembling. 'It was one of the hardest days of my life. There is a void in our family that can never be filled. My daughters often ask why Austin had to die.

All I can tell them is that we must trust in God's plan even when we don't understand it.

' As she spoke, Metcalf's father wept openly, while Anthony sat silently with his head bowed. Needham continued, 'We will never know what his future could have been. Why was a young man with his entire future ahead be taken away? We will live with this loss forever.

' Metcalf's mother, Meghan Metcalf, also addressed the court, her voice cracking with grief. 'Seeing my loving son, his identical twin, lose the most important person in his life, it crushes you as a mother. Austin was a hugger, and a good one at that. He always had a way of bringing people together.

He was the peacemaker, the protector. There is a part of him you can never take away from me or anyone who loved Austin. What it meant to be loved by him. It's the love that I can continue to have in my heart.

He was taken from us just as he was starting to really live.

' She turned directly to Anthony, saying, 'You may have just been given a sentence of 35 years behind bars, but you can consider yourself lucky because I've been sentenced to a lifetime without my son. ' Jeff Metcalf, the victim's father, delivered a powerful statement that gripped the courtroom.

He expressed the 'unfiltered rage' he has felt since his son's murder, stating that Austin's death 'didn't just break my heart' but also destroyed his 'sense of safety' and 'faith in people.

' He recalled the joy of watching both his sons play on the same football field. 'To watch both my sons on the field at the same time was such a blessing. I truly believed you had a great career ahead of you. All of your teammates looked up to you.

We were robbed of all these things,' he said, addressing Anthony.

'I said from day one, this was never about race, please don't politicize it. But what did you choose to do? Both. It's about right and wrong.

We're all humans. We all bleed the same color. You're free to make choices all you want, but you're not free from those consequences. You will face those consequences starting today.

' The trial had drawn intense media coverage, with defense attorneys arguing that Anthony was invited to the tent where the altercation occurred and even suggesting that Metcalf impaled himself on the knife. However, the jury rejected these claims, delivering a verdict that brought some measure of closure to the grieving family. The case serves as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of violence and the enduring pain left in its wake





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Murder Sentencing High School Stabbing Victim Impact Texas Court

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Bubba Wallace, Austin Dillon good cop-bad cop Carson Hocevar after MichiganBoth drivers were mad at the Spire youngster but took different approaches

Read more »

Thierry Henry praises Anthony Gordon's potential impact at BarcelonaThierry Henry says Anthony Gordon will have a great impact at Barcelona due to his versatility, goal threat and ability to stretch defenses. The move was finalized before the World Cup so Gordon could focus on the tournament. Henry also commends Gordon for making an effort to speak Catalan for the press and fans.

Read more »

Anthony Guidera, Actor Who Played Bodyguard in The Godfather Part III, Dies at 65Anthony Guidera, the actor who played a bodyguard in the third Godfather picture, has died at the age of 65, three weeks after his heart stopped for reasons that remain unknown.

Read more »

Godfather III actor Anthony Guidera dies aged 65 after heart 'suddenly stopped bHe collapsed suddenly.

Read more »