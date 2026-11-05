Karoline Leavitt Blames Lying Media for GOP Midterm Loss

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt attributes the Republican midterm defeat to voters forgetting Trump's policies and listening to the lying media, as Democrats take control of Congress.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has publicly attributed the Republican Party's significant losses in the midterm elections to a combination of voter amnesia regarding President Trump's economic policies and undue influence from what she described as 'the lying media.' This assessment emerged during a high-profile interview on Fox News, where Leavitt sought to explain the unexpected scale of the Democratic victory that resulted in the party taking control of both chambers of Congress. The political shift occurred after voters expressed deep dissatisfaction with the rising cost of living, soaring gasoline prices, and ongoing military engagements abroad.

Economic Policy Claims vs Voter Reality

Leavitt argued that the American electorate failed to remember the tangible benefits of the administration's energy dominance plan, specifically citing historical data points to support her claim. She recalled being at the podium discussing how gasoline prices had dropped to $1.99 in states like Colorado due to these specific policy initiatives. According to Leavitt, the public forgot about this good policy and instead listened to negative narratives pushed by opposing media outlets. This perspective stands in stark contrast to the current market reality, where the national average cost of a gallon of gasoline has risen sharply to $4.12, up from $3.05 a year ago, according to data from the American Automobile Association.

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War in Iran and Campaign Failures

The former press secretary also addressed the impact of foreign policy decisions on the election outcome, particularly the invasion of Iran launched in February. This military action led to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint through which approximately 25 percent of the world's seaborne oil passes. The disruption caused a sharp increase in fuel costs and contributed to general inflation, which many voters cited as a primary reason for their voting choices. Despite these clear economic consequences, Leavitt maintained that the blame lies with external factors rather than the administration's strategic decisions or the candidates selected for office.

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Presidential Response and Candidate Selection

President Trump faced direct criticism regarding his selection of Senate candidates in key swing states, including South Carolina, North Carolina, Michigan, and Texas. In Texas, Democrat James Talarico defeated Ken Paxton by a margin of 12 points, securing the state's first blue Senator since 1988. Paxton had been backed by Trump over incumbent Senator John Cornyn due to perceived disloyalty. Similarly, in South Carolina, Democrat Annie Andrews defeated Darlene Graham, a political novice appointed by Trump to fill the seat of her late brother, Lindsey Graham. These results blew past polling expectations and signaled a strong rejection of Trump's handpicked nominees.

Political Fallout and Future Implications

In response to the defeats, President Trump admitted in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the war in Iran was partially to blame for the Republican drubbing. However, he simultaneously stated that he does not regret the invasion and would have done it again if given the chance. He further attempted to distance himself from the losses on Truth Social, claiming that Republicans lost because he was not on the ballot and asserting that he would have won in a landslide if he had been. During a heated exchange with Fox News host Bret Baier, Trump criticized the network's pollsters and defended his candidate selections, though Baier noted that the actual results were consistent with previous polling data. As Democrats assume control of Congress, Trump indicated openness to working with the new majority, suggesting that negotiations would likely follow.