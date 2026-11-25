Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt condemned YouTube star Rachel Accurso for visiting immigrant families at a New York federal court, sparking a public dispute over political activism.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt publicly condemned YouTube educator Rachel Accurso, known online as Ms. Rachel, for her recent interactions with migrant families facing deportation in New York City. Leavitt utilized her social media platform X to criticize Accurso for attending a federal youth immigration court session in lower Manhattan, arguing that the children's entertainer should instead focus her attention on victims of crime allegedly committed by unauthorized immigrants.

The Core Details of the Controversy

Accurso visited the federal youth immigration court alongside Democratic Congressman-elect Brad Lander to observe the proceedings and advocate for the legal rights of unaccompanied minors. During the visit, she met with a nine-year-old boy identified as Angel, who had traveled alone from Mexico to reside with his mother in the Bronx. Accurso stated that Angel, a fourth grader, expressed a desire for an immigration lawyer as the top item on his Christmas wish list, highlighting the severe lack of legal representation for youth navigating the complex immigration system.

Also read Angela Rayner Criticizes Galliard Homes Over Royal Gateway Evacuation Support

Leavitt and DHS Argue for Crime Victims

Leavitt directly challenged Accurso's priorities by referencing the Angel Family Project, a initiative supported by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that honors families who have lost loved ones to violent criminal aliens. Leavitt wrote that if Ms. Rachel truly cared about all children, she should visit the families of victims killed by illegal alien criminals or those rescued by the Trump Administration from human traffickers during the previous four years of Democratic leadership. The DHS website emphasizes that crimes linked to immigration are not victimless incidents, noting that the project aims to raise awareness about the impact of these offenses on innocent citizens.

Advertisement

Accurso's Advocacy and Past Activism

Accurso responded to the criticism by emphasizing her commitment to child welfare, stating that she cares about every child and wants to see them thriving in school. She told ABC 7 that her heart goes out to anyone undergoing the trauma of removal proceedings and expressed a desire to prevent children from associating the word removable with their identity. Beyond this incident, Accurso has a history of political activism, including past advocacy against ICE family detention practices at the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Texas and recent comments with Gina Hinojosa regarding state plans to end family detention.

Broader Controversies and Political Reactions

Accurso has previously faced backlash for her content, including accusations from the Jewish civil rights group StopAntisemitism that she incorporated Hamas-like propagated images into her videos, a letter regarding which was sent to Attorney General Pam Bondi. Despite these criticisms, Accurso defended her stance on her April 2025 Instagram post, asserting that standing up for vulnerable children is a moral imperative and that all children have the right to food, water, medical care, and education. Leavitt, who claimed to have known many Angel Families devastated by vicious crimes, accused Accurso of masquerading as an innocent entertainer while acting as a left-wing activist, further fueling the national debate over the role of influencers in political discourse.