Karoline Leavitt: Democrats Used Trump Playbook to Win Midterms

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt argues Democrats succeeded by mimicking Donald Trump's voter mobilization strategies, while criticizing Robert Garcia for calling for legal action against Trump.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has asserted that the Democratic Party achieved victory in the recent midterm elections by adopting campaign strategies pioneered by former President Donald Trump. Speaking with Lara Trump on Fox News on Saturday, Leavitt analyzed the results where Democrats secured control of both the Senate and the House, crediting the opposing party for effectively mirroring Trump's historical methods of inspiring voter turnout.

Democrats Adopted Trumps Winning Formula

Leavitt explained that Democrats succeeded because they inspired citizens to vote by making them feel that political leaders would improve their daily lives. She noted that Republicans must accept this reality, especially since Donald Trump will never again appear at the top of a national ticket. The former Press Secretary emphasized the need for a new Republican leader who can tap into the base of forgotten men and women that Trump drew to the party from 2016 through 2024.

Also read Democrats Take Congress: Trump and Allies Face Multiple Investigations

She argued that this new figure must be able to speak directly to people about their struggles, challenges, and offer promise and hope in the exact same manner that Trump did. Leavitt stated that while the tactics worked, the face of the movement must change to resonate with voters in a similar way. This analysis suggests that the core mechanism of the Democratic win was emotional connection rather than policy details alone.

Leavitt Blames Media and Voter Memory

On the night of the midterms, Leavitt offered additional reasoning for the Republican defeat, placing the blame on voters forgetting about President Trump's good policy decisions. She attributed the loss to voters listening to what she described as lying media narratives rather than engaging with the administration's legislative achievements. This perspective highlights a continued belief within the Republican circle that external misinformation, rather than internal strategy, was the primary driver of their electoral losses.

Advertisement

Leavitt's commentary comes as she reflects on her own political journey, including her 2022 run for a Congressional seat in New Hampshire. She lost that race to Chris Pappas, who later became the first openly gay senator-elect in American history. Her decision not to return to electoral politics was confirmed during the interview, where she firmly stated she was good and had no intention of running again.

Republican Reactions to Democratic Victory

Despite acknowledging the Democratic success in mobilizing voters, Leavitt was critical of how some Democrats responded to their victory. She cited Texas Senator-elect James Talarico, who stated he wanted to work with President Trump, as an example of positive bipartisan spirit. However, Leavitt expressed skepticism that such cooperation would actually occur, pointing to the hostile rhetoric coming from other Democratic leaders immediately after the election.

She specifically referenced Rep. Robert Garcia, who made a fiery warning to Donald Trump and his entire family to lawyer up after the Democrats won control of the House and Senate. Leavitt argued that this reaction demonstrates a party base hellbent on political retribution and obstructionism rather than doing what is best for the voters who elected them. This clash of rhetoric underscores the deepening political polarization following the election results.

Garcia Criticizes Trump Family and Miller

Robert Garcia, a California Congressman and ranking member of the House Oversight Committee, justified his call for legal preparedness by citing Donald Trump Junior's lavish red wedding, which was bankrolled by a Russian oligarch. He also suggested that all of Trump's sons could be investigated for sitting on boards of companies receiving Pentagon contracts. Garcia listed crypto schemes and Jared Kushner's relationship with Saudi Arabia as further areas of potential scrutiny.

Advertisement

These comments were made shortly after Susie Wiles was ousted as Trump's White House Chief of Staff and replaced by senior aide Stephen Miller. Garcia criticized Miller as the architect of unconstitutional ICE raids and stated that Oversight Democrats would continue to investigate him. He reiterated that Miller should lawyer up, framing the appointment as a doubling down on corrupt and lawless practices just days after the American people rejected the presidency.