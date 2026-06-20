Karoline Leavitt's Taylor Swift Post Sparks Talk Amid Trump's Known Feud With Singer

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt shared a tender moment with her newborn daughter set to Taylor Swift's song Never Grow Up, a choice that may conflict with President Trump's repeated public criticism of the pop star. The post highlights Leavitt's personal life during maternity leave, which began after the attempted assassination of Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. Leavitt has remained visible despite her absence from the podium, attending a UFC event with her husband. The situation underscores the intersection of personal expression and political allegiance within the Trump administration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has been sharing moments from her maternity leave , recently posting a heartfelt Instagram story about her newborn daughter, Viviana, who is nearly seven weeks old.

The post featured a photo of Leavitt holding Viviana, who was dressed in a strawberry-print onesie, accompanied by Taylor Swift's song Never Grow Up from her 2010 album Speak Now. The lyrics Leavitt highlighted speak to the bittersweet nature of watching a child grow, with lines like Your little hands wrapped around my finger and Your little eyelids flutter 'cause you're dreaming so I tuck you in.

This choice of music may raise eyebrows given President Donald Trump's well-documented and repeated public disdain for Taylor Swift. Trump has frequently criticized the singer on his Truth Social platform, notably stating he hated her after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. In September 2024, he wrote I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT and later, in May 2025, questioned whether Swift had lost her popularity, claiming she was no longer HOT.

He revisited the topic in August 2025, contrasting Swift with actress Sydney Sweeney and asserting that being WOKE, as he labels Swift, is for losers while being Republican is the desirable stance. The tension between Swift's public reception and Trump's rhetoric was underscored when Trump was booed at an NBA playoff game, while Swift received cheers at a subsequent game, though Leavitt, on maternity leave since early May, was not present at these events.

Viviana was born on May 1, just days after the attempted assassination of President Trump at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April. That incident involved a gunman, identified as California teacher Cole Tomas Allen, 31, who targeted the administration after the red carpet festivities. Leavitt worked until nearly the end of her pregnancy, appearing at the podium at 39 weeks pregnant before starting her leave. During her absence, other officials, including Vice President JD Vance, have covered press duties.

Despite her leave, Leavitt has remained active on social media, sharing glimpses of family life. She and her husband, Nicholas Riccio, 60, already have a son, Niko, who will turn two next month. Leavitt also made a public appearance with her husband at Donald Trump's birthday UFC fight on June 14, where she wore a red tweed dress by Alice + Olivia and her husband a casual white plaid blazer.

She captioned the post Mom + Dad night out for Freedom 250. No return date to the White House has been announced





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Karoline Leavitt Taylor Swift Donald Trump White House Press Secretary Maternity Leave Truth Social Never Grow Up Attempted Assassination White House Correspondents' Dinner UFC Fight

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