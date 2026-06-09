Karoline Leavitt Shares Adorable Maternity Leave Photos of Newborn and Toddler

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 28, posted heartwarming photos of her newborn daughter Vivi and son Niko, while on maternity leave. The snaps show family outings to Arlington National Cemetery and the beach, as well as tender moments at home. Colleagues like Kari Lake offered support. Leavitt worked until 39 weeks pregnant, and her return date to the White House remains unannounced.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt offered a heartwarming glimpse into her new life as a mother of two, sharing a series of endearing photographs from her maternity leave on social media.

Leavitt, 28, welcomed her second child, daughter Viviana, affectionately called Vivi, on May 1 with her husband Nicholas Riccio, who is 60 years old. The couple already shares a son, Niko, who will turn two in July.

The photos, posted on Instagram, capture tender moments of family life, including Niko admiring his sleeping newborn sister in her car seat, Leavitt in a summery white dress holding Niko in an American flag-print t-shirt, and a blissful image of Leavitt cuddling Vivi in a rocking chair. Another photo shows Riccio embracing Leavitt, while others depict the family visiting Arlington National Cemetery and enjoying a day at the beach, with Niko protectively watching over his sister.

Additional images feature Vivi in a pink onesie next to Niko, Niko peeking into Vivi's stroller during a walk, and a touching close-up of Leavitt holding her newborn's tiny fingers.

"May memories," Leavitt captioned the post. "So grateful for this precious time with my sweet babies. " The post garnered an outpouring of support from colleagues and Trump administration figures. Kari Lake, President Trump's nominee for U.S. Ambassador to Jamaica, commented, "This is so very precious.

It looks like you are enjoying every second of this moment. We are so happy for you and your beautiful family.

" Leavitt's executive assistant, Kieghan Nangle, wrote, "Sweet mama," and her sister-in-law, Kara, added, "My favorites," followed by a pink heart emoji. Leavitt has not yet announced a return date to the White House. In her absence, no formal replacement was named; other administration members, including Vice President JD Vance, have covered press briefings.

Notably, Leavitt worked until the very end of her pregnancy, taking the podium at 39 weeks during what was supposed to be the start of her maternity leave, following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in April. The annual event took a terrifying turn when a gunman attempted to target members of the Trump administration after guests had walked the red carpet.

The suspected gunman, California teacher Cole Tomas Allen, 31, faces charges including attempting to assassinate the President. He allegedly mocked the lack of security in a manifesto sent moments before opening fire at the Washington Hilton. Surveillance footage showed him attempting to bolt past a security checkpoint armed with a shotgun, handgun, and knives. Attendees included President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Press Secretary Leavitt, and FBI Director Kash Patel.

In early May, President Trump announced the dinner would be rescheduled for July 24, with significantly enhanced safety measures, according to WHCA President Weijia Jiang. It remains unclear whether Leavitt will return from maternity leave in time to attend. Since becoming the face of the White House, Leavitt's marriage to Riccio, a real estate developer, has drawn attention due to their 31-year age gap.

Despite the scrutiny, Leavitt has focused on her family and her demanding role, balancing the responsibilities of a newborn and a toddler with serving as one of the most visible figures in the administration. Her Instagram post reflects the joy and challenges of motherhood, and the support from her professional network underscores the close-knit nature of the Trump White House team.

As she navigates this new chapter, the nation watches for her return to the briefing room, where her voice has become a familiar staple in political discourse





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