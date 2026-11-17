Karoline Leavitt calls for White House transparency as widespread tech failures spark public anxiety. The former press secretary emphasizes the need for clear communication regarding government and corporate IT disruptions.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is demanding immediate clarity from the administration regarding a cascade of severe technology failures that have disrupted critical US infrastructure. Speaking on Fox & Friends, Leavitt highlighted that millions of citizens are experiencing confusion and anxiety as major systems from banking to air travel experience unexpected outages. She argued that transparency is the essential remedy for the growing public unease that these incidents are not merely isolated technical glitches but potentially signs of a larger systemic vulnerability.

Leavitt Demands Transparency On Tech Glitches

Leavitt revealed that she, along with countless other Americans, has been left wondering what is happening as the nation faces a series of disruptive technology blackouts. During her Tuesday morning appearance, she stated that she personally checked her bank account with worry and emphasized that the White House must address these concerns directly. She noted that the confusion has been spiraling for weeks, with many of her friends back home asking repeatedly about the status of various services. The former communications official urged officials to stop downplaying the severity of the situation and instead provide clear, reassuring information to the public.

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Microsoft And FAA Outages Trigger Public Fear

The cluster of technical failures began to gain national attention last Thursday when Microsoft Outlook, the popular email service, went completely down. The disruptions continued on Friday when the Federal Aviation Administration experienced glitches that forced every flight in the country to land, marking a first event of its kind in twenty-five years. On Monday, JPMorgan Chase suffered significant tech issues that locked customers out of their bank accounts. United Airlines also reported similar operational difficulties, adding to the perception of a widespread technological crisis affecting both government agencies and major corporations.

Vance And Trump Downplay Cyber Attack Risks

Despite the widespread disruptions, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and Vice President JD Vance have publicly downplayed the possibility that these events are the result of cyber attacks. Vance specifically addressed the issue during a recent interview with Laura Ingraham, stating that even with all the issues, the administration does not see a crisis. President Donald Trump echoed this sentiment on Tuesday while traveling overseas for meetings across Asia. When asked about the tech failures, Trump remarked that when you are big and powerful with significant money, things like that happen and described the situation as fine.

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NSA System Failure Raises Additional Security Concerns

Further exacerbating public fears is a report from CNN indicating that the internal classified communication system used by the National Security Agency stopped functioning on Tuesday. The outlet reported that there are no current signs that this specific outage was the result of a cyber attack. The NSA and the White House were contacted for comment but did not immediately respond to requests from the Daily Mail. This incident coincides with disturbing intelligence suggesting that Iranian-linked groups may be plotting to set off a dirty bomb in Washington DC, although sources stated the threat is not imminent.

Leavitt Calls For Direct Public Communication

Leavitt criticized the current administration for not doing enough to stamp out the widespread worry, particularly noting how the situation has taken off on social media platforms like TikTok. She called on Vice President Vance to clearly communicate to the American people that he does not view the failures as an imminent crisis, a stance he took during his Fox News interview. Leavitt argued that the lack of direct communication from the White House has allowed rumors and fears to spiral out of control. She maintained that addressing these issues head-on is the only way to restore public confidence in the stability of the nation's critical systems and financial infrastructure.