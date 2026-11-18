Karoline Leavitt urges Republicans to take Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seriously as a potential 2028 presidential candidate, citing her recent Fox News appearance and growing progressive support.

Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has issued a direct warning to the Republican Party regarding the political trajectory of New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Leavitt, who now serves as a contributor for Fox News, stated that the progressive lawmaker should not be underestimated in her potential pursuit of the presidency. The former administration official highlighted AOC's unique ability to energize voters as a significant factor in her rising political stature.

Leavitt Analyzes AOC Fox News Appearance

Leavitt pointed to Ocasio-Cortez's recent interview on Fox News as a clear indicator of her national ambitions. The congresswoman appeared on the network for the first time since 2020, joining anchor John Roberts on the program America Reports. During this segment, she sat alongside Paris Hilton and Representative Laurel Lee to discuss the Defiance Act. Leavitt interpreted this rare media engagement as a strategic move by Ocasio-Cortez to broaden her appeal beyond her district.

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The Fox News contributor emphasized that Ocasio-Cortez possesses a rare gift for communication and political mobilization. Leavitt explicitly noted that the congresswoman knows how to galvanize the far-left base of the Democratic Party effectively. By describing Ocasio-Cortez as a good messenger, Leavitt suggested that her willingness to engage with a conservative-leaning network signals a readiness to compete on the national stage. This assessment implies that the Congresswoman views the upcoming election cycle as a pivotal moment for her political career.

Republican Strategists Urge Preparedness

The warnings from Leavitt align with sentiments expressed by other prominent conservative figures regarding Ocasio-Cortez's potential 2028 presidential campaign. Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany recently argued that Republicans must begin preparing for a primary challenge from the New York Democrat. McEnany described Ocasio-Cortez as a talented politician who holds a credible shot at securing the Democratic nomination in the next election cycle. These observations from within the Republican camp suggest that party leaders recognize the growing threat posed by the progressive congresswoman.

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Ocasio-Cortez herself remained noncommittal when directly questioned about her presidential plans during the Fox News interview. Anchor John Roberts pressed her on whether she would run for president in 2028, citing pressure from the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to declare her candidacy. Ocasio-Cortez laughed off the question, stating that her focus remains on doing what is best for people rather than engaging in the political horse race. She emphasized that her priority is delivering results for Americans rather than getting caught up in speculation about future electoral contests.

Grassroots Support Grows for 2028 Bid

Despite Ocasio-Cortez's public deflection of presidential speculation, grassroots support for a 2028 campaign is already solidifying across the nation. The New York City chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America voted 291-123 to pass a resolution urging the congresswoman to run for president. This local endorsement is part of a broader movement, with other DSA chapters in Atlanta, Colorado, Los Angeles, and Ithaca also backing the idea of a presidential bid. These resolutions indicate a strong organizational push from the progressive wing of the party.

In addition to formal DSA resolutions, a grassroots group called Ready for AOC has launched a national effort to build support for a potential presidential run. This organization is actively collecting pledges from potential supporters and preparing a volunteer network to mobilize voters. The group's activities suggest that there is a significant base of enthusiasm for Ocasio-Cortez's candidacy even before she has made a formal decision. This early organization highlights the strategic importance of the 2028 election cycle for progressive advocates.

Elevating National Profile and Endorsements

Ocasio-Cortez has been actively working to elevate her national profile beyond her New York district in preparation for a potential run. During the 2026 midterm campaign, she traveled the country to campaign for Democratic candidates, significantly increasing her visibility. This extensive travel and fundraising effort have helped her build a broader coalition of support. Although she has not yet secured formal endorsements from prominent Democratic elected officials, her longtime allies continue to bolster her political movement.

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Senator Bernie Sanders and Representative Ro Khanna, both key figures in the progressive left, have helped build the political infrastructure that makes Ocasio-Cortez a potential 2028 contender. Their support provides her with established networks and credibility within the party. In a September New York Times interview, Ocasio-Cortez did not shut down speculation about her future, stating that every element of a presidential run is within consideration. This openness, combined with the strategic endorsements and grassroots energy, positions her as a serious wildcard in the upcoming presidential race.