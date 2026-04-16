Karren Brady Addresses Appearance Speculation After The Apprentice Final, Winner Karishma Vijay Vows to Tackle Racism and Beauty Standards

Businesswoman Karren Brady addresses viewer comments about her edited social media photos and denies using weight loss medication, attributing her slimmer figure to diet and exercise. Meanwhile, The Apprentice winner Karishma Vijay plans to use her platform to challenge racism and beauty standards.

Following the thrilling conclusion of The Apprentice on Thursday, businesswoman Karren Brady , 57, graced her followers with radiant Instagram snapshots that have generated considerable buzz. These behind-the-scenes glimpses from the boardroom offer a stark contrast to her more unfiltered appearance on the BBC show, where viewers had previously commented on her seemingly altered look.

Accusations of excessive photo editing and even AI manipulation were rife, with comments such as 'Karen you look amazing but - Doesn’t look like this on tv,' 'The AI is strong with this one,' and 'Filters, filters, filters' appearing online. In response to the speculation regarding her social media presence, Karren has been candid about the extensive team of celebrity hair stylists and makeup artists she enlists to achieve her polished look. Her recent posts frequently tag Mikey, a celebrity makeup stylist who has previously worked with notable figures like Rebekah Vardy, Alison Hammond, and Olivia Attwood. Karren has also directly addressed the whispers surrounding her noticeably slimmer physique, refuting claims that her weight loss is attributed to the use of popular weight loss medications. She firmly maintains that her body transformation is the result of consistent effort through a carefully managed diet and a dedicated exercise regimen. Speaking to The Sun, Karren expressed her view that questions probing her weight loss are often an attempt to 'belittle' women or undermine their confidence. She stated, 'I'm not on Ozempic, but questions about women's weight come up far more often than they should. I'd much rather the conversation to be focused around my work.' She elaborated, asserting that individuals have the autonomy to make choices about their own bodies, and that assumptions about her weight loss are often misguided. Karren emphasized the broader issue of how women's bodies are discussed, suggesting it frequently serves to diminish them or foster insecurity. Having experienced a lifetime of comments about her weight, she shared her personal goal: 'All I want is to feel strong, physically and mentally.' The Apprentice final saw Lord Sugar crown Karishma Vijay as the champion, with Karishma expressing her commitment to leveraging her victory to address issues of racism and toxic beauty standards. Karren Brady extended her congratulations to the winner, commending both finalists for their 'outstanding' performances and 'powerful pitches.' She described their business ideas as 'brilliant' and highlighted the 'incredible effort' from both young women, noting that their 'strong, confident pitches' made the decision incredibly difficult for Lord Sugar. Karren characterized the final as 'What a final - the perfect end to an incredible season,' acknowledging that either of the presented businesses would have been a worthy investment. Visually, Karren appeared striking in a pink short-sleeved top paired with white trousers during the finale coverage. Meanwhile, Karishma, the newly crowned winner at 29, shared with the Daily Mail that her victory represents a 'huge statement,' particularly given her Indian heritage and upbringing as the daughter of immigrant parents. She triumphed over Pascha Myhill, 22, the youngest contender, after presenting a dynamic pitch for her beauty brand, Kishkin Skin. This secured her Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment, marking a significant milestone after months of residing at her parents' home. Karishma articulated her ambition to challenge an industry she believes has historically marginalized individuals of her ethnicity and to advocate for greater equity in the future. She powerfully stated, 'The winner of the Apprentice is the daughter of an immigrant and that is a huge statement and a light of hope to people who feel things will never change.' She further explained that while women who do not resemble her have succeeded, women who look like her often face immense challenges in securing opportunities. Karishma concluded by reflecting on her own journey, noting that she has often been excluded due to her appearance and that she does not conform to a conventional, Eurocentric beauty standard. She identified herself as 'the girl next door,' believing that people readily connect with and purchase from individuals they can relate to





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