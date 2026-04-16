Karren Brady Dazzles in Blue Co-ord Ahead of The Apprentice Final, Addresses Weight Loss Speculation

The Apprentice star Karren Brady showcased her svelte figure in a stylish blue co-ord ensemble on Instagram prior to the show's finale. She also addressed rumors about her weight loss, asserting it's due to diet and exercise, not medication, and explained her motivation for a healthier lifestyle stemming from becoming a grandmother.

Business magnate Karren Brady recently captivated her social media followers with a series of elegant Instagram posts, showcasing her svelte physique just days before the highly anticipated final of The Apprentice . The 57-year-old entrepreneur exuded confidence and style, opting for a striking blue co-ord ensemble. Her sleeveless top, a creation by Julia Amory, highlighted her toned arms and was artfully tucked into a pair of coordinating wide-legged linen trousers.

To accentuate her silhouette, Karren fastened her waist with a bold, chunky silver Chanel belt, a statement piece that perfectly complemented her outfit. Her stature was further enhanced by a pair of eye-catching, towering brown sandals from Zara. Her signature long hair was styled in voluminous, cascading curls, and she sported a glamorous makeup look, all captured in stunning on-set photographs. The final episode of the popular BBC show promises to be a thrilling showdown between two ambitious candidates, Pascha Myhill and Karishma Vijay, who are vying for Lord Sugar's substantial £250,000 investment. Karren herself articulated the high stakes of the competition in her accompanying social media caption. She announced, 'Final showdown. After 12 weeks of tough tasks and boardroom battles, it all comes down to this. Two candidates. One life-changing investment.' She further elaborated on the climactic nature of the finale, stating, 'The ultimate pitch begins - familiar faces return to help sharpen ideas and support the finalists as they prepare to launch their businesses in front of a room full of industry experts. Let’s find out who’s got what it takes to win Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment…' This announcement built considerable anticipation among fans eager to discover the ultimate winner. Amidst the excitement surrounding The Apprentice, Karren Brady has also publicly addressed recent speculation regarding her noticeably slimmer figure. While some had suggested her weight loss might be attributed to medical interventions such as weight loss injections, Karren has firmly refuted these claims. She insists that her transformation is the result of a disciplined approach, combining a carefully controlled diet with a consistent exercise regimen, achieved through conventional means. Speaking to The Sun, she expressed her frustration with the constant inquiries about her body, suggesting that such questions can be interpreted as an attempt to diminish her achievements or undermine her self-assurance. She stated, 'I'm not on Ozempic, but questions about women's weight come up far more often than they should. I'd much prefer the conversation to be focused around my work.' Karren emphasized her personal autonomy over her body, asserting, 'Anyone can do anything they want to their own body. I have no problem with it at all. But people think they know something they don't know, or they just presume. And so what if I was? And what if I wasn't? It would be my choice.' She elaborated on the persistent nature of public scrutiny, noting, 'I've been called too fat, too thin and everything in between. I've had a lifetime of it. All I want is to feel strong, physically and mentally.' She admitted in the past to intentionally losing up to five kilograms before each series of The Apprentice commenced, so as to maintain what she considers her 'normal weight' and avoid appearing significantly larger next to the fit and healthy Lord Sugar. Interestingly, she revealed that Lord Sugar himself has served as a source of health and fitness inspiration, with the two sharing a bond over their commitment to staying active. 'He is great, he is very fit. He and my husband cycle when we go away on holiday. He is super fit himself, so if anyone is giving tips, it is him to me,' she commented. She fondly recalled a holiday with Lord Sugar and his family, describing it as an 'incredible' experience. A dedicated gym enthusiast and mother of two, Karren underscores the effort she invests in integrating regular workouts into her demanding schedule. 'You have to find the time to go, particularly as you get older,' she advised. 'I have a very set routine that I do, but it's mainly cardiovascular and weights, and I don't mind the odd swim. I go three or four times a week. I never have set days, because I've got a full-time job, then I have to go to the House of Lords often to vote, so I fit it in where I can.' The impetus for her recent health journey, she revealed, was the joyous arrival of her grandchildren. After her daughter, Sophia Peschisolido, welcomed sons Leo, 22 months, and George, four months, Karren felt motivated to prioritize her health. 'I have been on a health kick, I became a grandma, and I wanted to be a fit, healthy grandma, so I started eating healthy and exercising,' she explained. She conceded that maintaining weight loss presents its own challenges. 'It is okay losing it, it is keeping it off,' she stated. While she refrains from weighing herself, she acknowledges a significant reduction in her weight and emphasizes the positive impact it has had on her well-being and confidence, noting, 'I have lost quite a bit - I don't know, though, as I don't weigh myself. I feel better for it. It is good because everything you put on fits.





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