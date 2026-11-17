Former West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady has launched Brady Thompson, a new commercial agency for sport and entertainment with Nathan Thompson, aiming to unlock millions in untapped value.

Former West Ham United vice-chair Karren Brady has officially launched a new commercial agency named Brady Thompson in partnership with Nathan Thompson. The 57-year-old Baroness announced the creation of the firm on Monday morning, marking her first major business venture since departing the Premier League club in April. This move occurs seven months after she and Thompson both stepped down from their respective director roles at West Ham United. The new entity positions itself at the intersection of global sports and the broader entertainment industry.

The Core Mechanism of Brady Thompson Agency

Brady Thompson is designed to address the significant gap between current commercial generation and potential revenue within the sports sector. According to the founders, the agency provides more than standard sponsorship sales or hospitality management. It focuses on commercial imagination, strategic processes, and the relationships necessary to challenge industry conventions. The primary goal is to help organizations access hundreds of millions of pounds in currently untapped commercial value.

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The firm intends to secure high-value sponsorship deals and advise clients on strategic improvements to their hospitality offerings. By leveraging extensive experience in boardrooms and sales execution, the partners aim to create genuine value for both rights holders and brands. This approach distinguishes the agency from traditional sports marketing firms that focus solely on transactional deals.

Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Rationale

Karren Brady emphasized the global power of sports audiences and the increasing recognition of brands seeking to enter this space. She told City AM that unlocking this potential requires bravery and experience rather than just routine sales tactics. Brady brought significant commercial expertise to West Ham after serving as managing director at Birmingham City. She joined the London-based club in 2010 following the purchase by owners David Gold and David Sullivan.

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Nathan Thompson, 43, brings a decade of experience at West Ham United, having worked in commercial, marketing, and content teams. His background includes previous roles at Tottenham Hotspur and positions in sports advisory. Thompson stated that he understands the needs of sales executives, advisers, and board members alike. He believes the real opportunity lies in bringing the worlds of rights holders and brand investors together effectively.

The partnership reunites two former colleagues who left West Ham simultaneously. Brady served as vice-chair for 16 years, while Thompson held the position of executive director. Their shared history at the club provides them with deep insights into the operational and commercial challenges faced by major sports institutions. This internal knowledge base is a key selling point for their new consultancy services.

Real-World Impact and Future Trajectory

The launch of Brady Thompson follows a turbulent period for West Ham United. When Brady departed in April, the club was positioned just two points and one place above the Premier League relegation zone with five matches remaining. The team was eventually relegated from the top flight, ending a chapter that began with the move from Upton Park to the London Stadium. The London Stadium was originally built as the flagship venue for the 2012 Olympic Games.

The business venture also occurs amid legal and leadership changes at West Ham. David Sullivan stepped down as chairman in June to fight false allegations regarding his private life, which were highlighted in a Panorama documentary. Sullivan has since launched a £150 million lawsuit against the BBC for libel. David Gold, the co-owner who brought Brady into the club, passed away in 2023 at the age of 86.

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Brady Thompson aims to capitalize on the lessons learned from these high-profile sports business challenges. The agency seeks to provide clarity and strategic direction to organizations navigating complex commercial landscapes. By focusing on long-term value creation rather than short-term gains, the founders hope to establish a new standard in sports commerce. The firm is now open for business, targeting clients who wish to maximize their engagement with global audiences.

The timing of the launch suggests a strategic pivot for Brady as she seeks new commercial horizons beyond football. Her reputation as an adviser on the BBC show The Apprentice adds further weight to her commercial credentials. With Thompson handling the operational and marketing sides, the partnership covers both strategic oversight and execution. This division of labor allows them to offer comprehensive services to potential clients in the sports and entertainment sectors.