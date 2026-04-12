Karren Brady Reveals Slimmed-Down Physique After Apprentice Episode and Addresses Weight Loss Speculation

The Apprentice star Karren Brady showcased her transformation and addressed public interest in her weight loss, revealing that diet and exercise, not medication, were the key to her changed figure.

Karren Brady showcased her transformed physique in a series of behind-the-scenes photographs following the penultimate episode of The Apprentice , which aired on Thursday. The businesswoman, aged 57, was captured in a stylish grey ensemble, reflecting on the show's intense interview episode that saw Pascha Myhill and Karishma Vijay advance to the final round. Her post included a picture of herself in a chic grey top from Lena Hoschek paired with jeans from L'AGENCE.

She also shared a snap of the interviewers, Claudine Collins, Mike Soutar, Linda Plant, and Claude Littner. Her accompanying caption read: 'Our Season 20 finalists have been revealed. After an intense grilling in tonight's interview task, three more candidates were sent packing. Nothing was off-limits. Major business flaws were exposed, probing questions fired, and Lord Sugar's toughest-talking business associates held absolutely nothing back.' She also prompted viewers with a question: 'So, which of the two finalists do you think has what it takes to land Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment? Which business would you choose to invest in?'\Karren has publicly addressed the speculation surrounding her weight loss, responding to claims that it was due to weight loss medications. She firmly denied using such treatments, asserting that her physical transformation was achieved through a dedicated regimen of a controlled diet and consistent exercise. In a conversation with The Sun, discussing the topic of her weight loss, she suggested that the inquiries about her weight loss were an attempt to 'belittle' or 'make her feel insecure'. She stated: 'I'm not on Ozempic, but questions about women's weight come up far more often than they should. I'd much prefer the conversation to be focused around my work.' She added: 'Anyone can do anything they want to their own body. I have no problem with it at all. But people think they know something they don't know, or they just presume. And so what if I was? And what if I wasn't? It would be my choice. I think the way people talk about women's bodies is certainly an effort to belittle them or make them feel insecure. I've been called too fat, too thin and everything in between. I've had a lifetime of it. All I want is to feel strong, physically and mentally.' Karren has a history of shedding weight before each season's launch of The Apprentice, losing up to five kilograms. This is done to maintain her 'normal weight' and to avoid appearing overly bulky when alongside Alan Sugar, who is known for his fitness.\A regular attendee at the gym, and a mother of two, she emphasizes her commitment to integrating regular exercise into her busy schedule. Karren shared that Lord Sugar has been a source of motivation in her health journey. She mentioned: 'He is great, he is very fit. He and my husband cycle when we go away on holiday. He is super fit himself, so if anyone is giving tips, it is him to me. We went around Italy, which was lovely, on Lord Sugar's boat. It was incredible. He is really lovely and has a wonderful family.' She added, regarding exercise: 'You have to find the time to go, particularly as you get older. I have a very set routine that I do, but it's mainly cardiovascular and weights, and I don't mind the odd swim. I go three or four times a week. I never have set days, because I've got a full-time job, then I have to go to the House of Lords often to vote, so I fit it in where I can.' The businesswoman also recently shared that becoming a grandmother, with her daughter, Sophia Peschisolido, welcoming sons Leo, 22 months, and George, four months, prompted her health-focused lifestyle change. Karren explained: 'I have been on a health kick, I became a grandma, and I wanted to be a fit, healthy grandma, so I started eating healthy and exercising. I haven't joined - bloody hard work. It is okay losing it, it is keeping it off. I have lost quite a bit - I don't know, though, as I don't weigh myself. I feel better for it. It is good because everything you put on fits.





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