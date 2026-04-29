Kart Racer Charged with Murder of Woman Found Stabbed in London Mansion

Enzo Bettamio, 18, has been charged with the murder of Kamonnan Thiamphanit, 27, who was found stabbed to death in her £4 million London home. Bettamio was extradited from the UAE after allegedly fleeing the UK shortly after the murder.

The Old Bailey heard harrowing details this Tuesday regarding the death of Kamonnan Thiamphanit, a 27-year-old woman found murdered in her luxurious £4 million London mansion.

Enzo Bettamio, an 18-year-old international kart racer, stands accused of the brutal killing, having been extradited from the United Arab Emirates last week to face the charges. The prosecution alleges that Bettamio, a dual national of Brazil and Italy, arrived in the United Kingdom from Los Angeles on April 5th, 2024, and within a mere 24 hours committed the act that ended Ms. Thiamphanit’s life.

Prosecutor Nadeem Holland detailed the grim discovery, stating that Ms. Thiamphanit sustained multiple stab wounds across her body, and a large silver knife was found protruding from the side of her neck when police arrived at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the murder paint a picture of a calculated and swift act of violence.

Bettamio is alleged to have utilized the Airbnb platform to secure a month-long stay at Ms. Thiamphanit’s property, located on Stanhope Place near Marble Arch in central London, providing him access to the victim and her home. The sequence of events leading up to the discovery of Ms. Thiamphanit’s body began on the evening of April 5th, when she enjoyed a night of board games with friends.

However, she abruptly left in the early hours of April 6th, citing an emergency at her Stanhope Place residence. An Uber minicab transported her to the address at 4:24 am, marking the last confirmed sighting of her alive. Approximately thirteen hours later, Bettamio allegedly hailed a black cab on Bayswater Road, requesting transport to the airport. There, he purchased a one-way ticket to Dubai, seemingly attempting to flee the country.

Ms. Thiamphanit’s friends, growing increasingly concerned by her lack of contact, contacted the police, who subsequently discovered her body within her home on April 8th. A post-mortem examination definitively established the cause of death as multiple sharp force injuries. The swiftness with which Bettamio allegedly attempted to leave the country raises questions about premeditation and intent. His extradition from the UAE on April 24th signifies a significant breakthrough in the investigation, allowing authorities to bring him to justice.

Upon his arrival in the UK, he was immediately arrested at Charing Cross police station and formally charged with murder. Kamonnan Thiamphanit, also known as Angela, was a woman of dual Chinese-Hong Kong and Thai nationality who had resided in the UK for approximately ten years, having come to pursue her studies. The investigation, led by Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell, has been marked by meticulous work and international cooperation.

DCI Foxwell expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Thiamphanit’s family and friends for their unwavering support throughout the incredibly difficult and distressing investigation. During the court hearing before Judge Simon Mayo KC, Bettamio, currently without a fixed address, appeared via video-link from Wandsworth Jail. He only spoke to confirm his identity, offering no further statements. The judge has scheduled a plea hearing for July 14th and tentatively set a trial date for February 1st of the following year.

Bettamio remains in custody pending further proceedings. This case highlights the tragic consequences of violence and the dedication of law enforcement in pursuing justice for victims and their families. The upcoming trial promises to reveal further details about the events leading up to Ms. Thiamphanit’s death and the motivations behind this alleged act of brutality





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