Kasey Paynting Sues TAC Over Son's Negligence-Related Death

Kasey Paynting files a Supreme Court writ against the Transport Accident Commission, alleging her stepson Tyler McGlashan's negligence caused his fatal crash and her subsequent mental harm.

Kasey Paynting has initiated legal proceedings in the Supreme Court of Victoria, seeking damages after the fatal motorbike crash that claimed the life of her stepson, Tyler McGlashan. The lawsuit, filed last week, alleges that Tyler's own negligence directly caused the accident and resulted in severe psychiatric injury for the family members who witnessed the tragedy. This civil action follows a separate writ launched earlier by Tyler's father, Lucas McGlashan, regarding the same incident.

The Fatal Incident Near Lockwood

Tyler McGlashan, aged eighteen, died on March 9, 2022, after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with a trailer. The accident occurred near Lockwood, a location north of Bendigo in Victoria, as Tyler approached the intersection with the Bendigo-Maryborough Road. According to the statement of claim filed with the court, Tyler was driving at an inappropriate speed and failed to maintain a proper lookout. He also failed to give way to the vehicle and trailer he struck, creating a situation of danger and emergency. Emergency crews, bystanders, and police performed CPR on Tyler for thirty-five minutes before he was pronounced dead.

Also read Italian Investigators Rule Out Design Flaws in Bayesian Superyacht Sinking

Psyiatric Injury and Legal Basis

Kasey Paynting, described in court documents as Tyler's stepmother, is suing the Transport Accident Commission (TAC) under section 94 of the Transport Accident Act 1986. She alleges that Tyler owed a duty of care to other road users, including bystanders, and breached that duty through his actions. Ms. Paynting claims she attended the scene immediately after the crash and watched Tyler die. She states the trauma resulted in post-traumatic stress disorder, severe adjustment disorder with mixed anxiety and depression, prolonged grief disorder, and nervous shock. The TAC is being sued as the insurer that indemnifies the deceased.

Employment Loss and Financial Claims

The legal action includes claims for loss of earnings, loss of earning capacity, and lost superannuation. Ms. Paynting alleges she was forced to delay starting work as an early childhood educator following the crash, and her working hours have since been reduced. While medical expenses were already paid by the TAC, so no claim is made for them, she is seeking compensation for the financial impact on her career. She is represented by Slater and Gordon, an Australian personal injury and plaintiff law firm. Slater and Gordon declined to comment when contacted by the Daily Mail regarding the specifics of the representation.

Advertisement

Parallel Lawsuit by Lucas McGlashan

Lucas McGlashan, Tyler's father, filed a separate but similar civil action against the TAC shortly before Ms. Paynting's writ. Mr. McGlashan, a former bricklayer, claims he has been unable to work consistently since the accident and has been placed on a disability support pension. The family had faced significant health challenges in the six months prior to the crash, with both Mr. McGlashan and Tyler's grandfather battling cancer. Mr. McGlashan had spent time in a coma and was unable to work during his recovery. Additionally, Tyler had just learned that his father's life-saving cancer treatment had been successful before the tragedy occurred.

Community Impact and Rare Legal Precedent

Tyler McGlashan, who had ridden motorbikes since age three, was preparing to begin the third year of a plumbing apprenticeship with a Bendigo firm. Friends and family described him as full of life, and a GoFundMe campaign organized to cover funeral costs raised $9,250 from 150 donors toward a $10,000 target. Legal experts note that cases where a parent or step-parent sues the TAC based on a child's negligent driving are extremely rare. A similar 2010 case involving Mahmoud Homsi and his mother Iman Homsi was dismissed by Supreme Court Justice John Forrest. The TAC has not yet filed a defense against the latest claim. The case is listed in the Personal Injuries List and is set down for a judge-alone trial in Bendigo.