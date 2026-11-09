Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud After Working Five Jobs

Tower Hamlets civil servant Kashim Chowdhury was convicted of nine fraud counts after holding five simultaneous jobs. Former colleagues revealed he was re-hired and slated for promotion despite his criminal activities.

Kashim Chowdhury, a former civil servant employed by Tower Hamlets Council, has been found guilty of nine counts of fraud following a trial at Southwark Crown Court on Monday. The 56-year-old had simultaneously held up to five full-time positions across various government departments and public bodies, including the Home Office and the East London NHS Trust. This complex scheme generated illicit earnings totaling more than £280,000 over a period of several years, exploiting the decentralized work environment established during the post-Covid era.

The Core Fraud Mechanism and Employment

Chowdhury managed to maintain these overlapping roles by leveraging work-from-home arrangements and manipulating leave records to cover his physical absence from any single primary workstation. Prosecutors established that he utilized sick days and annual leave from various employers to manage the logistical demands of his multiple salaries. He operated primarily from his six-bedroom residence in east London, a property valued at approximately £2 million located just off Brick Lane. This location also served as his care center for his sick mother, a personal circumstance that likely contributed to the initial sympathy and lack of scrutiny from his employers.

Also read Civil servant who secretly held five jobs found guilty of fraud

Stakeholder Positions and Hiring Failures

Allegations from a former colleague reveal that Tower Hamlets Council leadership, under the administration of Mayor Lutfur Rahman and the Aspire party, rehired Chowdhury in January 2024 on a fixed-term contract despite his previous dismissal in June 2022. The whistleblower stated that the same HR adviser who had terminated Chowdhury's previous employment was responsible for his re-engagement. The colleague described a management culture where Chowdhury remained largely silent in meetings and performed minimal visible work, yet faced no oversight. The individual confronted the HR team regarding the controversial rehire, only to be told that officials simply did not connect the dots regarding his past termination.

Advertisement

Impact on Public Sector and Financial Details

At the time of his re-engagement, Chowdhury was earning approximately £55,000 annually, and internal documents indicated he was earmarked for a permanent contract and a subsequent pay rise exceeding £60,000. This prospective promotion occurred months after he had been charged by police and suspended on full pay. The situation highlights a significant vulnerability in the vetting systems of large local authorities like Tower Hamlets, which employs roughly 10,000 staff members. The failure to flag his concurrent employment demonstrates a systemic lapse in cross-departmental communication and background verification protocols.

Legal Consequences and Ongoing Disputes

Following the guilty verdict, Chowdhury was remanded in custody and is now facing a lengthy jail sentence as he awaits sentencing. The case has drawn attention as part of a broader trend, with Chowdhury being one of more than 300 public sector staff members identified for working multiple jobs in the last decade. Concurrently, a civil dispute is underway in the High Court involving his three older siblings, who accuse him of pressuring their cancer-ridden mother to sign over half of their shared property. A judge is scheduled to deliver a verdict on this separate family matter at a later date, further complicating the personal and professional legacy of the convicted fraudster.