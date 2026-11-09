Kashim Chowdhury Convicted of Fraud for Holding Nine Simultaneous Government Jobs

Former civil servant Kashim Chowdhury was found guilty of defrauding the public purse of £280,000 by juggling nine overlapping roles from his East London home during the pandemic.

Kashim Chowdhury, a former civil servant, has been convicted of fraud at Southwark Crown Court for exploiting remote work arrangements to hold multiple overlapping government positions. The 56-year-old was found guilty on his birthday after a trial that revealed he illicitly secured more than £280,000 in taxpayer funds through deceptive employment practices.

Mechanism of the Fraud Scheme

Chowdhury utilized the post-Covid work-from-home culture to manage up to five concurrent full-time roles from his £2million Grade II-listed residence in east London. By September 2023, he had accumulated contracts with nine different government departments and public bodies, including the Home Office and the Department of Health and Social Care. At the peak of his activity in May 2023, he was being paid for five roles simultaneously, creating a contractual obligation of 183 hours per week, which exceeds the 168 hours available in a seven-day period.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Prosecutors at Southwark Crown Court presented evidence that Chowdhury positively lied about his employment history to secure these positions. Prosecutor Lucy Organ highlighted that Chowdhury was aware of the dishonesty but claimed it never crossed his mind, a defense the jury rejected. He denied attempting to deceive employers, instead attributing his failure to disclose other jobs to stress, panic, and post-traumatic stress disorder stemming from a previous role.

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Real-World Impact and Performance Issues

Colleagues testified that Chowdhury's performance was consistently poor across his various roles. Carol Hedland, a project line manager at the UK Health Security Agency, described his conduct, productivity, and attendance as very poor. Another former colleague, Richard Arkless from the Home Office, recalled Chowdhury being incredibly rude and dismissive of offers to help during his probation period before returning to sick leave.

Consequences and Future Legal Battles

Following the unanimous verdicts returned by the jury, Chowdhury faces a maximum sentence of ten years in prison, with sentencing scheduled for a later date. Beyond his criminal conviction, he is embroiled in a bitter legal dispute with his siblings regarding the inheritance of their deceased mother's six-bedroom home off Brick Lane. The case highlights significant vulnerabilities in the vetting procedures of government agencies that allow such extensive employment fraud to persist.