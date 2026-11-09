Kashim Chowdhury Jailed for £280,000 Fraud While Sibling Home Dispute Continues

Civil servant Kashim Chowdhury received a prison sentence for fraud totaling over £280,000. Concurrent legal battles with his siblings over their family home in London expose deep family rifts and allegations of undue influence.

Kashim Chowdhury, a civil servant who turned 56 on the day of his sentencing, was remanded into immediate custody after jurors convicted him of nine counts of fraud involving sums exceeding £280,000. The Southwark Crown Court heard that Chowdhury exploited the post-pandemic remote working environment to hold multiple overlapping government positions while appearing to care for his terminally ill mother from his £2 million property in east London.

Complex Employment Fraud Scheme Uncovered

Chowdhury systematically deceived employers at Defra and the Home Office by securing as many as five simultaneous roles over a three-year period. He accumulated savings by claiming salaries for senior project manager positions that paid up to £52,000 annually, while rarely performing the required duties. Investigators noted that he applied makeup to simulate illness during video calls with supervisors and utilized sick days to manage his workload across these concurrent jobs.

Also read Civil servant who juggled five full-time Government jobs found guilty of fraud

Siblings Accuse Defendant of Undue Influence

Parallel proceedings at the High Court revealed a bitter dispute between Chowdhury and his older siblings, Abdul Chowdhury, Anis Chowdhury, and Fowzia Hussain. The siblings allege that Chowdhury coerced their mother, Faijun Nessa, into signing a Declaration of Trust, a Deed of Gift, and Land Registry transfers that moved ownership of the family home to him. They claim these documents were the product of undue influence and that Chowdhury stabbed his mother with scissors in the 1980s.

Defendant Denies Coercion and Claims Greed Motive

Chowdhury argued that his mother, who was illiterate in English and Bengali, independently sought legal advice and made the decision to sign the documents to safeguard his future. He testified that his siblings descended on the property in Brick Lane out of greed and that his mother wanted her estate divided according to Sharia law principles. He maintained that he never intended to take a penny from the sale and only wanted a place to live.

Advertisement

High Court Restricts Reporting During Criminal Trial

Judge Amanda Hardy KC imposed strict reporting restrictions on the civil dispute to prevent prejudice against Chowdhury's ongoing criminal trial at Southwark Crown Court. This legal maneuvering prevented journalists from publishing details of the sibling conflict until the fraud verdicts were returned. The High Court proceedings allowed the siblings to present evidence of dishonesty, which Chowdhury dismissed as family feuding rather than factual claims.

Custody Imposed Following Fraud Conviction

His Honour Judge Mark Weekes sentenced Chowdhury to immediate custody, describing a defendant whose world appeared to be collapsing. The conviction for falsely claiming employment history and hiding full-time jobs stood alongside the unresolved civil battle over the London property. Chowdhury's mother passed away in July 2023, leaving the legal questions regarding the property transfer for the High Court judge to resolve at a later date.